Cricket

The Oval and Lord’s to host WTC finals in 2023 and 2025

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced that the World Test Championship 2023 Final will be hosted by The Oval in June 2023 while the 2025 Final will be played at Lord’s.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 14:48 IST
21 September, 2022 14:48 IST
General view of the Oval, which will host the World Test Championship 2023 Final.

General view of the Oval, which will host the World Test Championship 2023 Final. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced that the World Test Championship 2023 Final will be hosted by The Oval in June 2023 while the 2025 Final will be played at Lord’s.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced that the World Test Championship 2023 Final will be hosted by The Oval in June 2023 while the 2025 final will be played at Lord’s.

The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021. New Zealand emerged as the victors in the first edition.

Also Read
WTC 2021-23 Points Table: India World Test Championship final qualification scenario; Australia tops standings

The top two teams from the World Test Championship standings will make it to the finals with Australia and South Africa currently leading.

Australia and South Africa will also clash against each other in a three-match series in the current cycle in December-January, which could have a big bearing on the final points table. 

Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan round up the top five in the rankings.

The next edition’s final will take place at Lord’s in London, an iconic venue, which has hosted several high profile ICC matches, including the epic 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us