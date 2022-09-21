The Oval and Lord’s to host WTC finals in 2023 and 2025

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced that the World Test Championship 2023 Final will be hosted by The Oval in June 2023 while the 2025 final will be played at Lord’s.

The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021. New Zealand emerged as the victors in the first edition.

The top two teams from the World Test Championship standings will make it to the finals with Australia and South Africa currently leading.

Australia and South Africa will also clash against each other in a three-match series in the current cycle in December-January, which could have a big bearing on the final points table.

Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan round up the top five in the rankings.

The next edition’s final will take place at Lord’s in London, an iconic venue, which has hosted several high profile ICC matches, including the epic 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.