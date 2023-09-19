MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league

Six of the charged, including three Indians have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 16:48 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
ICC has charged eight players and officials on different counts of corrupt activities during the Abu Dhabi T10 League. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ICC has charged eight players and officials on different counts of corrupt activities during the Abu Dhabi T10 League. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

ICC has charged eight players and officials on different counts of corrupt activities during the Abu Dhabi T10 League. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged eight players and officials, including a couple of Indian co-owners Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary on different counts of corrupt activities during the Emirates T10 League.

The duo were co-owners of the team Pune Devils and one of their players in that edition -- former Bangladesh Test batter Nasir Hossain has also been charged for breach of league’s anti-corruption code.

The third Indian, who indulged in corrupt activities, is a little known batting coach named Sunny Dhillon.

“The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament – these attempts were disrupted. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB’s Code for this tournament and as such are issuing these charges on the ECB’s behalf,” ICC said in a statement.

Sanghvi has been charged under Articles 2.2.1 and 2.4.6 of the Anti-Corruption code.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2023: Mongolia women’s cricket team dismissed for 15 in tournament opener against Indonesia

The Article 2.2.1 pertains to “Placing bets on the results, progress, conduct or other aspect of International and Domestic Matches.” As per Article 2.4.6, Sanghvi was guilty of “Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.” Krishan Kumar was charged under Articles 2.4.5, 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ACU code.

The 2.4.5 clause charges him for “Failing to disclose to the DACO (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.” Dhillon, whose coaching credentials are bare minimal, has been accused of trying to fix matches and charged under Articles 2.1.1, 2.4.4 and 2.4.6.

He has been accused of “being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.” He has also failed to “disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.”

Nasir, who played 19 Tests and 65 ODIs for Bangladesh was guilty of “Failing to disclose to the DACO receipt of a gift worth over USD 750.”

The others who have been suspended, include batting coach Azhar Zaidi, UAE’s domestic players Rizwan Javed and Saliya Saman and team manager Shadab Ahmed.

Six of the charged, including three Indians have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC /

Abu Dhabi T10 League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Men’s Volleyball: India in action vs Cambodia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia ODI series schedule: dates, venues, timings and full squads list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why was Ravichandran Ashwin picked in ODI team despite not playing the format since Jan 2022
    PTI
  5. Asian Games success will boost cricket’s hopes for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Men’s Volleyball: India in action vs Cambodia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment