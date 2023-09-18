MagazineBuy Print

ECB suspends Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara for one match over disciplinary issues

While Pujara faced suspension, the club has received a 12-point deduction in the championship for passing the threshold of four fixed penalties in one season.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sussex batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sussex batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Sussex batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara has been suspended for one match in the county championship over disciplinary issues, England cricket board said on Monday.

While Pujara faced suspension, the club has received a 12-point deduction in the championship for passing the threshold of four fixed penalties in one season.

Sussex received two-point penalty after the match against Leicestershire on September 13 which added to two points penalty received earlier in the season resulting in ECB to suspend the 35-year-old Indian, who is leading the team.

Also read | Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final

Apart from Pujara, Tom Haines and Jack Carson have been made unavailable for selection by Head Coach Paul Farbrace due to their conduct in the previous game, Sussex cricket said in a statement.

“Ari Karvelas is also unavailable until an investigation into an incident in the Leicestershire game has been concluded,” the statement said.

Tom Alsop has been made captain for the next match against Derbyshire.

