MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final

Despite an on-song Siraj likely to pick a seven-wicket haul - a rare achievement in ODIs - he was taken off the attack before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 50 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 21:14 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
On a dry pitch with the rain not too far around, Siraj bamboozled the Sri Lanka batters with his skills.
On a dry pitch with the rain not too far around, Siraj bamboozled the Sri Lanka batters with his skills. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

On a dry pitch with the rain not too far around, Siraj bamboozled the Sri Lanka batters with his skills. | Photo Credit: AP

Moments after Mohammed Siraj finished his sixth over during the Asia Cup final, captain Rohit Sharma walked up to him on the bowler’s way to third-man, had a chat with him and he persisted with Siraj for another over.

But after the next over, despite an on-song Siraj likely to pick a seven-wicket haul - a rare achievement in ODIs - he was taken off the attack before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 50 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

“He bowled seven overs in that spell, and seven overs is a lot. So, I got a message from the trainer that we have to stop him now,” Rohit said after lifting India’s eighth Asia Cup trophy.

READ | Siraj dedicates $5000 Player of the Match prize money to Sri Lankan ground staff after India’s Asia Cup win

“He (Siraj) was quite desperate to bowl. That is the nature of any batter or bowler, they want to pounce when they see any opportunity. That’s where my job comes in. I make sure that everyone stays a little calm and you don’t over-exert yourself.”

Rohit narrated a similar incident against the same opposition in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year when he had to stop Siraj’s quest for a five-wicket haul.

“I remember, Siraj was in a similar situation against SL in Trivandrum, and he bowled some eight-nine overs on the trot. He was on four wickets then. So I think seven overs were enough,” Rohit said.

On a dry pitch with the rain not too far around, Siraj bamboozled the Sri Lanka batters with his skills. Rohit was thrilled with Siraj’s performance.

“It was very pleasing to watch from the slips. Siraj got the ball to move more than the other two. It depends, you know, every day, everyone cannot be a hero. That’s how the sport is so good because a different hero shows up each day,” Rohit said. “We were riding behind him (Siraj) when he was bowling that spell. We all complimented him.”

Related Topics

Mohammed Siraj /

Rohit Sharma /

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  2. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Jansen’s all-round show, Markram lead South Africa to 3-2 series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  5. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  3. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
  4. Siraj dedicates $5000 Player of the Match prize money to Sri Lankan ground staff after India’s Asia Cup win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  2. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Jansen’s all-round show, Markram lead South Africa to 3-2 series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  5. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment