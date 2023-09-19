India vs Australia ODI series schedule: dates, venues, timings and full squads list

India has announced two separate squads for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled just before the commencement of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

One notable inclusion is veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He is set to participate in the three-match series against Australia, marking his comeback to the ODI format after last appearing in January 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that Ashwin was initially left out of the 15-member World Cup squad that India announced, and he was also absent from the Asia Cup roster. The two ODIs against South Africa in 2022 were his first in five years, dating back to 2017, in the fifty-overs format for the Indian team before his recent inclusion.

Australia has also announced its team. Find below the full schedule and squads of both sides:

Schedule:

1st ODI: Mohali, Sept 22nd, 13:30 IST

2nd ODI: Indore, Sept 24th, 13:30 IST

3rd ODI: Rajkot, Sept 27th, 13:30 IST

India squads for Australia ODIs:

Squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

Squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa