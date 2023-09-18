IND vs AUS: Ashwin returns to ODI format after nearly 20 months

Spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin will return to the one-day international (ODI) format after nearly 20 months as India selects squad for three-match ODI series against Australia on Monday.

Ashwin has been included in the first two ODIs and is a standby player for the third ODI.

Ashwin last played against South Africa in January 2022 in Paarl. In that series, the 37-year-old played two ODIs and picked up one wicket.

The off spinner in that series had returned to ODI after nearly five years, playing his last match in June 2017.

Overall, Ashwin has played 113 matches in the one-day format, picking up 151 wickets at an average of 33.49. He has also scored 707 runs in 63 innings he has batted.

He made his ODI debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka. Ashwin was also part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning squad as well as the Champions Trophy team that won in 2013.

Matches Wickets Average Economy 4w Strike rate 113 151 33.49 4.94 1 40.6

This will be India’s last series before heading into the World Cup that starts from October 5.