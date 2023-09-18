MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Ashwin returns to ODI format after nearly 20 months

Ashwin has been included in the first two ODIs and is a standby player for the third ODI.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin last played in an ODI in January 2022.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin last played in an ODI in January 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin last played in an ODI in January 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin will return to the one-day international (ODI) format after nearly 20 months as India selects squad for three-match ODI series against Australia on Monday.

Ashwin has been included in the first two ODIs and is a standby player for the third ODI.

Ashwin last played against South Africa in January 2022 in Paarl. In that series, the 37-year-old played two ODIs and picked up one wicket.

The off spinner in that series had returned to ODI after nearly five years, playing his last match in June 2017.

Overall, Ashwin has played 113 matches in the one-day format, picking up 151 wickets at an average of 33.49. He has also scored 707 runs in 63 innings he has batted.

He made his ODI debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka. Ashwin was also part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning squad as well as the Champions Trophy team that won in 2013.

Matches Wickets Average Economy 4w Strike rate
113 151 33.49 4.94 1 40.6

This will be India’s last series before heading into the World Cup that starts from October 5.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
