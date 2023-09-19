MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth is the third recipient of the golden ticket, followed by Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 14:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jay Shah presenting Rajnikanth with the World Cup golden ticket.
Jay Shah presenting Rajnikanth with the World Cup golden ticket. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X
infoIcon

Jay Shah presenting Rajnikanth with the World Cup golden ticket. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented Tamil movie icon Rajnikanth with a golden ticket ahead of the ODI World Cup set to be hosted by India.

BCCI had earlier handed over golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a social media post shared on Tuesday, BCCI credited Rajnikanth as ‘The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema.’

“The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the World Cup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence,” the rest of the social media post read.

The golden tickets are a promotional strategy used by the BCCI for the showpiece event it is hosting, with the recipients granted VIP treatment during World Cup match

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

BCCI

Jay Shah

