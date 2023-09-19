ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented Tamil movie icon Rajnikanth with a golden ticket ahead of the ODI World Cup set to be hosted by India.

BCCI had earlier handed over golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! 🎬



The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and… pic.twitter.com/IgOSTJTcHR — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2023

In a social media post shared on Tuesday, BCCI credited Rajnikanth as ‘The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema.’

“The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the World Cup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence,” the rest of the social media post read.

The golden tickets are a promotional strategy used by the BCCI for the showpiece event it is hosting, with the recipients granted VIP treatment during World Cup match