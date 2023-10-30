MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

AFG vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match on Monday. 

Published : Oct 30, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrate after winning the World Cup 2023 match by 8 wickets against Pakistan in Chennai.
Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrate after winning the World Cup 2023 match by 8 wickets against Pakistan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrate after winning the World Cup 2023 match by 8 wickets against Pakistan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan enter the game after a comfortable run chase against Pakistan in Chennai while Sri Lanka comes on the back of a morale-boosting win over defending champions England in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODI World Cup matches having faced it twice in the past.

AFG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 11
Afghanistan won: 3
Sri Lanka won: 7
No Result: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka won by two runs (Lahore, 2023)
AFG vs SL ODI World Cup results
2015 - Sri Lanka won by four wickets (Dunedin)
2019 - Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (Cardiff)
AFG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (SL) - 323/6 in 50 overs (Hambantota, 2023)
Lowest score (SL) - 120/1 in 16 overs (Hambantota, 2023)
Highest score (AFG) - 313/8 in 50 overs (Pallekele, 2022)
Lowest score (AFG) - 116 in 22.2 overs (Hambantota, 2023)
Highest individual score (SL) - Mahela Jayawardene - 100 (120) (Dunedin, 2015)
Highest individual score (AFG) - Ibrahim Zadran 162 (138) (Pallekele, 2022)
Best bowling figures (SL) - Thisara Perera - 5/55 (Abu Dhabi, 2018)
Best bowling figures (AFG) - Mohammed Nabi - 4/30 (Cardiff, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN AFG vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ibrahim Zadran 7 459 65.57 94.83 162
Rahmat Shah 9 349 38.77 78.25 72
Pathum Nissanka 7 296 49.33 88.35 85

MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs SL ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Kasun Rajitha 6 13 5.57 23.15 4/79
Wanindu Hasaranga 5 11 4.54 17.90 3/7
Mohammed Nabi 11 11 4.54 30.18 4/30

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Sri Lanka /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saurav Ghosal rallying on for final flourish as squash makes the cut for LA 2028
    K. Keerthivasan,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland double helps City dominate the Manchester Derby over United at Old Trafford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: India’s bowling attack shines as Shami, Bumrah send England into freefall 
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. IND vs ENG: England 129 all out, records lowest ODI World Cup total against India in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India beats England by 100 runs, inches closer to semifinal spot
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saurav Ghosal rallying on for final flourish as squash makes the cut for LA 2028
    K. Keerthivasan,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland double helps City dominate the Manchester Derby over United at Old Trafford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment