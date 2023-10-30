AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan enter the game after a comfortable run chase against Pakistan in Chennai while Sri Lanka comes on the back of a morale-boosting win over defending champions England in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODI World Cup matches having faced it twice in the past.

AFG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 11 Afghanistan won: 3 Sri Lanka won: 7 No Result: 1 Last result: Sri Lanka won by two runs (Lahore, 2023)

AFG vs SL ODI World Cup results 2015 - Sri Lanka won by four wickets (Dunedin) 2019 - Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (Cardiff)

AFG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (SL) - 323/6 in 50 overs (Hambantota, 2023) Lowest score (SL) - 120/1 in 16 overs (Hambantota, 2023) Highest score (AFG) - 313/8 in 50 overs (Pallekele, 2022) Lowest score (AFG) - 116 in 22.2 overs (Hambantota, 2023) Highest individual score (SL) - Mahela Jayawardene - 100 (120) (Dunedin, 2015) Highest individual score (AFG) - Ibrahim Zadran 162 (138) (Pallekele, 2022) Best bowling figures (SL) - Thisara Perera - 5/55 (Abu Dhabi, 2018) Best bowling figures (AFG) - Mohammed Nabi - 4/30 (Cardiff, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN AFG vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ibrahim Zadran 7 459 65.57 94.83 162 Rahmat Shah 9 349 38.77 78.25 72 Pathum Nissanka 7 296 49.33 88.35 85

MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs SL ODIS