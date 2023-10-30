AFG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.
Afghanistan enter the game after a comfortable run chase against Pakistan in Chennai while Sri Lanka comes on the back of a morale-boosting win over defending champions England in Bengaluru.
Sri Lanka is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODI World Cup matches having faced it twice in the past.
AFG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
AFG vs SL ODI World Cup results
AFG vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AFG vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ibrahim Zadran
|7
|459
|65.57
|94.83
|162
|Rahmat Shah
|9
|349
|38.77
|78.25
|72
|Pathum Nissanka
|7
|296
|49.33
|88.35
|85
MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Kasun Rajitha
|6
|13
|5.57
|23.15
|4/79
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|11
|4.54
|17.90
|3/7
|Mohammed Nabi
|11
|11
|4.54
|30.18
|4/30
