Live

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30pm, Playing XIs, Live streaming info, AFG v SL updates

AFG vs SL Live Score: Catch the live commentary, scores and updates from the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match at Pune.

Updated : Oct 30, 2023 13:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during its match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during its match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during its match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

  • October 30, 2023 13:10
    AFG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 11

    Afghanistan won: 3

    Sri Lanka won: 7

    No Result: 1

    Last result: Sri Lanka won by two runs (Lahore, 2023)

  • October 30, 2023 13:00
    The supersub that has tuned SL’s fortunes this tournament.

    AFG vs SL: Angelo Mathews looks to enjoy ‘every single moment’ for Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup challenge

    Mathews made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England, taking two wickets for 14 runs in five overs, and hopes to continue similar form further, in the World Cup.

  • October 30, 2023 12:50
    Fight for 5th in the points table!
  • October 30, 2023 12:40
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where can one watch AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • October 30, 2023 12:38
    PREVIEW

    At the start of last month, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were involved in a nail-biting affair in the preliminary round of the Asia Cup. From being on the cusp of ousting Sri Lanka - and more importantly - progressing to the Super Four, a net run rate miscalculation resulted in Afghanistan’s campaign coming to a halt.

    Cut to Monday, and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Atalan army will hope to take care of the unfinished business at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune. Despite both the teams having many bright spots, Afghanistan will hold the edge.

    After all, despite a week-long break, the team is on a high after defeating Pakistan - its fiercest rival - for the first time in ODIs. The spin-dominated bowling pack will be hoping to continue the good work and end up on the winning side in a fast-evolving continental rivalry.

    Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eager to prove that its win against defending champion England was not an aberration. Despite losing the services of Lahiru Kumara - the player of the match against England who hurt his thigh during training - the addition of the seasoned Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement could well end up being a boon for the team.

    - Amol Karhadkar

    Click on the image below to read the full preview.

    AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Buoyant Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan test in fight for fifth in points table

    Afghanistan is on a high after defeating Pakistan - its fiercest rival - for the first time in ODIs, while Sri Lanka will want to prove its win against defending champion England was not an aberration.

  • October 30, 2023 12:32
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and commentary from the World Cup 2023 game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Stay Tuned for all updates regarding the toss and live action from the match.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Srilanka

