AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Australia and Afghanistan will face off in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Australia, after starting off slowly in the tournament, has found its rhythm and a win on Tuesday will put it in prime position for a semifinal spot.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has had a dream tournament, winning four matches, three more than it managed in the 2015 and 2019 editions combined.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
AUS vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Australia is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODIs. The two sides have faced each other twice in ODI World Cups with the Aussies securing convincing wins on both occasions.
AUS vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|David Warner (AUS)
|3
|291
|145.50
|109.81
|178
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|2
|113
|56.50
|90.40
|95
|Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|3
|94
|47.00
|204.34
|88
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|3
|7
|4.36
|13.71
|4/47
|Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
|2
|6
|3.39
|9.33
|4/22
|Shapoor Zadran (AFG)
|2
|4
|8.27
|37.25
|2/60
