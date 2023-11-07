AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Australia and Afghanistan will face off in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Australia, after starting off slowly in the tournament, has found its rhythm and a win on Tuesday will put it in prime position for a semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has had a dream tournament, winning four matches, three more than it managed in the 2015 and 2019 editions combined.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

AUS vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 3 Australia won: 3 Last result: Australia won by seven wickets (Bristol; 2019)

Australia is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODIs. The two sides have faced each other twice in ODI World Cups with the Aussies securing convincing wins on both occasions.

AUS vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS AUS (highest score) vs AFG: 417/6 (50) (Perth, 2015) AUS (lowest score) vs AFG: 209/3 (34.5) (Bristol, 2019) AFG (highest score) vs AUS: 207 (38.2) (Bristol, 2019) AFG (lowest score) vs AUS: 142 (37.3) (Perth, 2015) AUS (highest individual score) vs AFG: David Warner 178 (Perth, 2015) AUS (best bowling) vs AFG: Mitchell Johnson 4/22 (Perth, 2015) AFG (highest individual score) vs AUS: Asghar Afghan 66 (Sharjah, 2012) AFG (best bowling) vs AUS: Karim Sadiq 2/22 (Sharjah, 2012)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest David Warner (AUS) 3 291 145.50 109.81 178 Steve Smith (AUS) 2 113 56.50 90.40 95 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 3 94 47.00 204.34 88

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS