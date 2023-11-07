MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

AUS vs AFG, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats ahead of the Australia vs Afghanistan match on Tuesday. 

Published : Nov 07, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Australia and Afghanistan will face off in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Australia, after starting off slowly in the tournament, has found its rhythm and a win on Tuesday will put it in prime position for a semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has had a dream tournament, winning four matches, three more than it managed in the 2015 and 2019 editions combined.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

AUS vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 3
Australia won: 3
Last result: Australia won by seven wickets (Bristol; 2019)

Australia is unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODIs. The two sides have faced each other twice in ODI World Cups with the Aussies securing convincing wins on both occasions.

AUS vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs AFG: 417/6 (50) (Perth, 2015)
AUS (lowest score) vs AFG: 209/3 (34.5) (Bristol, 2019)
AFG (highest score) vs AUS: 207 (38.2) (Bristol, 2019)
AFG (lowest score) vs AUS: 142 (37.3) (Perth, 2015)
AUS (highest individual score) vs AFG: David Warner 178 (Perth, 2015)
AUS (best bowling) vs AFG: Mitchell Johnson 4/22 (Perth, 2015)
AFG (highest individual score) vs AUS: Asghar Afghan 66 (Sharjah, 2012)
AFG (best bowling) vs AUS: Karim Sadiq 2/22 (Sharjah, 2012)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
David Warner (AUS) 3 291 145.50 109.81 178
Steve Smith (AUS) 2 113 56.50 90.40 95
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 3 94 47.00 204.34 88

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Mitchell Starc (AUS) 3 7 4.36 13.71 4/47
Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 2 6 3.39 9.33 4/22
Shapoor Zadran (AFG) 2 4 8.27 37.25 2/60

