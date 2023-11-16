Warner becomes first Australian to score 500 runs in two ODI World Cup editions, third batter overall to the milestone

David Warner became the first Australian batter to score 500 runs in two different ODI World Cup editions during the semifinal against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The left-hander had aggregated 647 runs in the last edition of the World Cup in 2019. Warner is also only the third batter to score in excess of 500 in two World Cups - after Indians Sachin Tendulkar (1996 and 2003) and Rohit Sharma (2019 and 2023).

Other Australians to score 500 runs or more in a World Cup are Ricky Ponting (2007), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Aaron Finch (2019).