MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament

A seventh defeat in eight matches marks the end of England’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Australia, on the other hand, placed one foot in the semifinal door.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 22:59 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Australia is third on the points table, behind leader India and South Africa, with 10 points.
Australia is third on the points table, behind leader India and South Africa, with 10 points. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia is third on the points table, behind leader India and South Africa, with 10 points. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Right through ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, England has found ways to lose. This pattern was repeated here on Saturday, with the defending champion stumbling to a 33-run loss against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

A seventh defeat in eight matches marks the end of England’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Australia, on the other hand, placed one foot in the semifinal door.

Chasing a manageable 287, England had the upper hand at 103 for two. Dawid Malan (50, 64b, 4x4, 1x6) was in good nick, keeping the required rate in check. A needless hoick, however, cost Malan his wicket. It is tough to understand why the southpaw chose a big hit when his team desperately needed him to stick around.

HIGHLIGHTS | Australia beats England by 33 runs

Malan’s departure scrambled the mind of his partner Jos Buttler. A couple of overs later, the captain danced down the track to leg-spinner Adam Zampa and completely mishit a lofted drive to long-off.

Malan and Buttler both strayed well away from the gameplan - a symptom of England’s woes in this tournament.

Ben Stokes started slowly, and only came to life when Travis Head came on with his part-time off breaks. Stokes hit a few clean shots to raise the spirits of the dressing room, but given the unit’s propensity to self destruct, there was a lingering feeling that the joy was short lived. The premonition proved right as Stokes took on Zampa - the best bowler on view - and finished second best. With the best batters back in the hut, England had no way back.

And to think that England started the day with a big advantage, having won the toss. Buttler was happy to chase, given that conditions at the venue gets better for batting as the game progresses.

ALSO READ | Pakistan beats New Zealand by 21 runs to keep semifinal hopes alive

Australia fired in spurts. Openers Travis Head and David Warner got out to poor shots, leaving the tried and tested pair of Steve Smith (44, 52b) and Marnus Labuschagne (71, 83b) to steady the ship.

Cameron Green (47, 52b) and Marcus Stoinis (35, 32b), drafted into the eleven in the place of the unavailable Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh, did all the hard work as the innings headed to the death overs. Green then lost his stumps attempting a paddle sweep, handing the momentum back to England.

Tailender Adam Zampa’s 19-ball 29, rescued Australia from a precarious 247 for eight. Zampa’s exploits were made possible by poor bowling, and soon after, it was the England batters’ turn to lose the plot.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Adam Zampa /

Chris Woakes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ICC World Cup: Kohli gears up for ‘fireworks’ on birthday; De Kock makes himself scarce before India vs South Africa
    Santadeep Dey
  3. NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Zaman dedicates victory to Pakistan fielding coach after win against New Zealand 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Pakistan beats New Zealand by 21 runs to keep semifinal hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to join Australia squad on November 5 before Afghanistan game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment