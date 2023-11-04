MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Pakistan beats New Zealand by 21 runs to keep semifinal hopes alive

A blistering counter-attack from Zaman and a steady half-century from skipper Babar Azam meant Pakistan had its nose in front in a game thrice interrupted by rain.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 21:33 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Fakhar Zaman reached his century off just 63 balls, hit as many as 11 sixes, helping Pakistan stay ahead through the DLS method at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Fakhar Zaman reached his century off just 63 balls, hit as many as 11 sixes, helping Pakistan stay ahead through the DLS method at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Fakhar Zaman reached his century off just 63 balls, hit as many as 11 sixes, helping Pakistan stay ahead through the DLS method at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

A swashbuckling century from Fakhar Zaman (126 n.o., 81b, 8x4, 11x6) helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method) and keep alive its hopes of making the World Cup semifinals.

At the break on Saturday, New Zealand would have been at ease, having recorded 401 for six, the highest total at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. But a blistering counter-attack from Zaman and a steady half-century from skipper Babar Azam (66 n.o., 63b, 6x4, 2x6) meant Pakistan had its nose in front in a game thrice interrupted by rain.

AS IT HAPPENED: New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights

Zaman hit as many as 11 sixes, one bigger than the other, and all except one whacked into the stands on the leg-side. The 33-year-old was more egalitarian in his collection of boundaries, with the eight split equally either side.

This splendid knock was punctuated by a 90-minute rain break. Pakistan was at 160 for one after 21.3 overs, but the target was revised to a steep 342 from 41. However, the Men in Green chugged along merrily, with Babar getting to his fifty with a four past short-fine, then launching Ish Sodhi over long-on and Zaman smashing the leggie over mid-wicket for the last of his giant sixes.

The Black Caps desperately needed a wicket, but another spell of rain three balls into the 26th over ended up prolonging their wait for a last-four berth.

Match called off due to rain and Pakistan won by 21 runs through DLS method against New Zealand.
Match called off due to rain and Pakistan won by 21 runs through DLS method against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Match called off due to rain and Pakistan won by 21 runs through DLS method against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K / The Hindu

But for much of the day, the over 20,000-strong crowd would have believed that the 180-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra (108, 94b, 15x4, 1x6) and the returning Kane Williamson (95, 79b, 10x4, 2x6) would be game-defining.

Babar chose to field, perhaps with an eye on the weather. With his spinners woefully out of form, he went in with four pacers but Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf collectively bled 257 runs.

MATCH SCORES: New Zealand vs Pakistan full scorecard

Ravindra, watched on by his Bengaluru-based extended family members, started with an elegant glance to the fine-leg boundary. If that was the appetiser, the main course was classy and the dessert sumptuous. He cover-drove to perfection and picked bowlers off his legs superbly, with the towering six over mid-wicket off Rauf to bring up New Zealand’s 200 his stand-out shot.

Williamson was more workmanlike. Two of his first three boundaries were edged but he unlocked areas of the ground like no other, with the lofted six off tweaker Agha Salman the most eye-catching.

Though the duo fell in quick succession, the quartet of Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner added 135 runs at over 140. Little did they know that Zaman and the weather had other ideas.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

Fakhar Zaman /

Babar Azam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ICC World Cup: Kohli gears up for ‘fireworks’ on birthday; De Kock makes himself scarce before India vs South Africa
    Santadeep Dey
  3. NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Zaman dedicates victory to Pakistan fielding coach after win against New Zealand 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Pakistan beats New Zealand by 21 runs to keep semifinal hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to join Australia squad on November 5 before Afghanistan game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment