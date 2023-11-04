  • Glenn Maxwell off 40 balls - Australia vs Netherlands - Delhi, 2023
  • Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023
  • Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011
  • Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015
  • AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015
  • Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019
  • Heinrich Klaasen off 61 balls - South Africa vs England - Mumbai, 2023
  • Rohit Sharma off 63 balls - India vs Afghanistan - Delhi, 2023
  • Fakhar Zaman off 63 balls - Pakistan vs New Zealand - Bengaluru, 2023
  • Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023
  • Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007
  • John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003
  • Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011
  • Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015
  • Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007
  • Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015
  • Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015
  • Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015