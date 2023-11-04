Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed the fastest century by a Pakistan batter in ODI World Cup history during a CWC 2023 match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The left-hander reached his hundred off 63 balls in the 20th over of Pakistan’s 402-run chase against the Kiwis. His hundred included nine sixes and six fours.

Fakhar broke the record held by Saleem Malik, whose 94-ball century against Sri Lanka in 1987 at Faisalabad was previously the fastest by a Pakistan batter in World Cups.

Fakhar also went past Imran Nazir’s record of most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistan player. Nazir had struck eight sixes during his 121-ball 160 against Zimbabwe. Nazir’s 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2007 at Kingston is the third fastest World Cup hundred by a Pakistani batter.

Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball century against Netherlands at Delhi earlier in the tournament is the fastest in the history of the World Cup. Fakhar’s 63-ball ton is joint-ninth on that list. India skipper Rohit Sharma had also scored a 63-ball hundred, against Afghanistan at Delhi in this edition of the World Cup.

Fastest centuries in ODI World Cup history