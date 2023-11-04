Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed the fastest century by a Pakistan batter in ODI World Cup history during a CWC 2023 match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The left-hander reached his hundred off 63 balls in the 20th over of Pakistan’s 402-run chase against the Kiwis. His hundred included nine sixes and six fours.
Fakhar broke the record held by Saleem Malik, whose 94-ball century against Sri Lanka in 1987 at Faisalabad was previously the fastest by a Pakistan batter in World Cups.
Fakhar also went past Imran Nazir’s record of most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistan player. Nazir had struck eight sixes during his 121-ball 160 against Zimbabwe. Nazir’s 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2007 at Kingston is the third fastest World Cup hundred by a Pakistani batter.
Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball century against Netherlands at Delhi earlier in the tournament is the fastest in the history of the World Cup. Fakhar’s 63-ball ton is joint-ninth on that list. India skipper Rohit Sharma had also scored a 63-ball hundred, against Afghanistan at Delhi in this edition of the World Cup.
Fastest centuries in ODI World Cup history
- Glenn Maxwell off 40 balls - Australia vs Netherlands - Delhi, 2023
- Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023
- Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011
- Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015
- AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015
- Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019
- Heinrich Klaasen off 61 balls - South Africa vs England - Mumbai, 2023
- Rohit Sharma off 63 balls - India vs Afghanistan - Delhi, 2023
- Fakhar Zaman off 63 balls - Pakistan vs New Zealand - Bengaluru, 2023
- Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023
- Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007
- John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003
- Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011
- Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015
- Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007
- Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015
- Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015
- Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015
