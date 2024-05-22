MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB Eliminator, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Playoffs match?

RR vs RCB: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Published : May 22, 2024 11:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings.
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to avoid an elimination from IPL 2024 when they take the field for the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know before the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will be played on May 22, 2024.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match take place?

The toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match on May 22?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Eliminator match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

