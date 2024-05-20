MagazineBuy Print

Tennis: Fans flock to watch Rafael Nadal test the clay at Roland Garros

For a simple training session, the Spaniard made his entrance on the Court Philippe-Chatrier in front of some 6,000 spectators, who had turned out for the first day of qualifying.

Published : May 20, 2024 22:02 IST , Paris - 4 MINS READ

AFP
The 22-time major winner said that he will only play the tournament if he feels ready.
The 22-time major winner said that he will only play the tournament if he feels ready. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-time major winner said that he will only play the tournament if he feels ready. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Even in a training session for a tournament he might yet miss, Rafael Nadal still drew a crowd at Roland Garros on Monday.

Six days before the main tournament started, the 14-time French Open winner trained on the Parisian Central Court on Monday afternoon, with several thousand spectators in the stands.

Nadal hadn’t set foot on the Paris clay court since he won his last title in 2022 when he played through the fortnight with his left foot anaesthetized to numb the pain caused by Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a chronic condition that has afflicted him since he was 18.

For a simple training session, the Spaniard made his entrance on the Court Philippe-Chatrier in front of some 6,000 spectators, who had turned out for the first day of qualifying.

Five minutes before the scheduled start of his session chants of “Rafa, Rafa, Rafa” were already ringing round the three-quarters-full court.

The 22-time major winner, whose career twilight has been darkened by injuries since January last year, will play the tournament for the last time, but only, he says if he feels ready.

