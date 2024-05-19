MagazineBuy Print

Italian duo sink Gauff and Routliffe to win Rome doubles title

Unseeded Errani and Paolini made the Foro Italico crown roar by beating reigning US Open singles champion Gauff and Routliffe 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Published : May 19, 2024 19:47 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sara Errani of Italy and Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrate match point against Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Coco Gauff of United States.
Sara Errani of Italy and Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrate match point against Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Coco Gauff of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sara Errani of Italy and Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrate match point against Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Coco Gauff of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini gave Italian fans something to cheer at the Rome Open on Sunday after beating Coco Gauff and Erin Routliffe to the women’s doubles title.

Unseeded Errani and Paolini made the Foro Italico crown roar by beating reigning US Open singles champion Gauff and Routliffe 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Home supporters had been denied the chance to see world number two Jannik Sinner and former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles after the pair pulled out before the event started.

Later Alexander Zverev bids to win his second Rome title when he faces the Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the men’s singles final.

It is Jarry’s first Masters final but for Zverev it is number 11, equalling Boris Becker’s record for the most by a German since the series began in 1990.

