IPL 2024 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals play Qualifier 1 if RR vs KKR is washed out

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in the penultimate league game of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday to provisionally move into the second position in the points table.

SRH, with this win, now has 17 points in 14 games with a healthy positive net run rate of 0.414.

Rajasthan Royals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 70 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for Sunday’s second game.

Rajasthan, which had been at the top of the points table for the majority of the season, is now in third place with 16 points.

For the Sanju Samson team to guarantee a second-spot finish in the points table, it needs to beat KKR.

If they beat KKR, they will move ahead of SRH in second place with 18 points and will play KKR again in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday otherwise the Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad will finish second.

There is also a threat of the match between Rajasthan and Kolkata being washed out. In this case, RR will finish third behind SRH.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE AFTER SRH VS PBKS

Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428 2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 5 1 17 +0.41 3. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.273 4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 7 7 0 14 +0.459 5. Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 0 14 +0.392 6. Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 7. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667 8. Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063 9. Punjab Kings (E) 14 5 9 0 10 -0.35 10. Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

Points table updated after SRH vs PBKS match on May 19