RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 Match 70 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Here are the toss results and updates from the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

Weather update from Guwahati

There have been rain and thunderstorms in Guwahati over the weekend. We’re keeping track of the weather in the Assam capital. Here’s the latest from our correspondent on the ground - Santadeep Dey [As of 5pm IST]

Not a sign of any rain clouds hovering over Barsapara. Almost time for sunset now and Rajasthan Royals would hope the weather stays the same. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3

Barsapara Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins:0; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 0; Losses: 1

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Sanju Samson

BATTERS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

ALL-ROUNDERS

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag (vc)

BOWLERS

Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Team Composition: RR 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 7