Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 Match 70 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Here are the toss results and updates from the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match.
Follow live updates from the game here
There have been rain and thunderstorms in Guwahati over the weekend. We’re keeping track of the weather in the Assam capital. Here’s the latest from our correspondent on the ground - Santadeep Dey [As of 5pm IST]
GUWAHATI WEATHER LIVE: RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: Qualifier placings in question with thunderstorm warning ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders
RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2
KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3
Barsapara Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins:0; Losses: 1
Team batting first: Wins: 0; Losses: 1
WICKETKEEPERS
Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag (vc)
BOWLERS
Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Composition: RR 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 7
SQUADS
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: SRH 72/2 (5); Target 215; Tripathi falls for 33; Arshdeep removes Head for nought
- RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted playing XIs; Samson’s Rajasthan Royals eyes qualifier spot vs Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders
- Olympic selection trials: Manu tops women’s air pistol; Valarivan, Jindal shine in air rifle
- RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati
- RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: What happens if Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders is washed out?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE