RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati

RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Updated : May 19, 2024 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals during match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals held at the Eden gardens Stadium, Kolkata on the 16th April 2024. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals during match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals held at the Eden gardens Stadium, Kolkata on the 16th April 2024.
Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals during match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals held at the Eden gardens Stadium, Kolkata on the 16th April 2024. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL | Photo Credit: Saikat

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 Match 70 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Here are the toss results and updates from the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

Follow live updates from the game here

Weather update from Guwahati

There have been rain and thunderstorms in Guwahati over the weekend. We’re keeping track of the weather in the Assam capital. Here’s the latest from our correspondent on the ground - Santadeep Dey [As of 5pm IST]

Not a sign of any rain clouds hovering over Barsapara. Almost time for sunset now and Rajasthan Royals would hope the weather stays the same.
Not a sign of any rain clouds hovering over Barsapara. Almost time for sunset now and Rajasthan Royals would hope the weather stays the same.
Not a sign of any rain clouds hovering over Barsapara. Almost time for sunset now and Rajasthan Royals would hope the weather stays the same. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

GUWAHATI WEATHER LIVE: RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: Qualifier placings in question with thunderstorm warning ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3

Barsapara Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins:0; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 0; Losses: 1

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Sanju Samson 

BATTERS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer 

ALL-ROUNDERS

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag (vc) 

BOWLERS

Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy 

Team Composition: RR 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 7

SQUADS
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

