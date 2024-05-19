MagazineBuy Print

Injured Jannik Sinner back on road to participate in French Open 2024

The Italian posted on social media photos of himself with racquet in hand on a clay court in Monaco on Saturday evening, eight days before Roland Garros starts on May 26.

Published : May 19, 2024 18:27 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: World number two Jannik Sinner.
FILE PHOTO: World number two Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: World number two Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number two Jannik Sinner is back training in a race to be fit for the French Open after missing the Rome Open with a right hip injury.

The Italian posted on social media photos of himself with racquet in hand on a clay court in Monaco on Saturday evening, eight days before Roland Garros starts on May 26.

Sinner accompanied the images with a series of emojis, one a sword, another the French flag, referencing his battle to make the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris.

When the Australian Open champion pulled out of Rome he said he would only compete in the French Open if he was fully fit.

The hip injury forced him to retire from the Madrid Open at the start of the month before his quarterfinal match.

Announcing his absence from Rome at a press conference he said, “I don’t want to go into details (of the injury). We thought initially that it wasn’t anything serious but the scans showed that there was something that wasn’t right. One thing is sure, if I’ve not 100 percent recovered I will take more time out as I do not want to lose three years of my career.”

He added, “My preparation for Paris won’t be optimal because I won’t have much time, but what is sure is that I will give everything in order to be in a position to play.”

The 22-year-old won the Australian Open, his first Slam title, in January and followed that up with his second Masters 1000 crown in Miami in March.

