Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST

🚨 The team news is in — and @LisandrMartinez is back in the starting XI! 💪🇦🇷#MUFC || #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2024

Manchester United will end its rather unceremonious Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United is at risk of missing out on European football altogether after a miserable season.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit eighth and must better Newcastle’s result at Brentford when they visit Brighton to avoid finishing outside the top seven for the first time since 1990.

When and where will the Brighton and Hove Ablion vs Manchester United Premier league match kick-off?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick off at Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 19 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Brighton and Hove Ablion vs Manchester United Premier league match?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.