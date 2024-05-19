MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League fixture from the Amex Stadium.

Updated : May 19, 2024 20:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, left, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, centre, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho walk on the pitch after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, left, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, centre, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho walk on the pitch after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, left, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, centre, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho walk on the pitch after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United will end its rather unceremonious Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United is at risk of missing out on European football altogether after a miserable season.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit eighth and must better Newcastle’s result at Brentford when they visit Brighton to avoid finishing outside the top seven for the first time since 1990.

When and where will the Brighton and Hove Ablion vs Manchester United Premier league match kick-off?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick off at Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 19 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Brighton and Hove Ablion vs Manchester United Premier league match?

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Manchester United /

Brighton and Hove Albion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 0-0 WHU; Match kicks off; Haaland starts for City
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch CHE vs BOU; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City eyes historic fourth title above Arsenal, PL standings, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch Klopp’s final game; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 0-0 WHU; Match kicks off; Haaland starts for City
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups, BHA v MUN updates, Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment