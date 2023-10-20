Australia vs Pakistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match today?

Pakistan will look to bounce back in the ODI World Cup in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Australia will strive to continue the momentum from its previous win against Sri Lanka.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia and Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 20.

What time will AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Australia and Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.