Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

Australia will face Pakistan in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
Australia has won only one game this edition while Pakistan won two of its opening matches and went on to lose against India in its last game.
Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.
AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN PROBABLE PLAYING XI
AUSTRALIA - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa
PAKISTAN - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
SQUADS
AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
