Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

AUS vs PAK prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between Australia and Pakistan.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 07:01 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Adam Zampa attends a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Australia's Adam Zampa attends a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: AFP
Australia’s Adam Zampa attends a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia will face Pakistan in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Australia has won only one game this edition while Pakistan won two of its opening matches and went on to lose against India in its last game.

Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN PROBABLE PLAYING XI

AUSTRALIA - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

PAKISTAN - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

AUS vs PAK D11 TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Babar Azam, David Warner, Imam-ul-Haq
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Cameroon Green, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

SQUADS

AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

