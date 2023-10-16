Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v SL match today?

Australia and Sri Lanka will face off in Lucknow on Tuesday in search of their first wins at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Australia has lost its opening games against South Africa and India while Sri Lanka suffered reverses against Pakistan and South Africa.

When will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 16.

What time will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.