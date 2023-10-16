Australia and Sri Lanka will face off in Lucknow on Tuesday in search of their first wins at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Australia has lost its opening games against South Africa and India while Sri Lanka suffered reverses against Pakistan and South Africa.
When will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 16.
What time will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v SL match today?
- Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records
- AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets
- ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE