MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims

Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 22:45 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with Mujeeb Ur Rahman after the match.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with Mujeeb Ur Rahman after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with Mujeeb Ur Rahman after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his team’s stunning Cricket World Cup victory over champions England to the victims of the earthquakes which have rocked his country.

Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.

“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them,” said Mujeeb.

Also read | Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory

He added: “It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters.”

Before Sunday, Afghanistan’s only win at a World Cup came back in 2015 on its debut over Scotland.

Since that tournament, it was on a 14-match World Cup losing streak.

Two of those losses had come at this edition -- by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.

“It’s a tough loss to take. Congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

“They’ve got a really skilful attack, some fantastic spinners especially.”

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emotional Pavon earns maiden triumph at Spanish Open
    AFP
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims
    AFP
  4. IOC ‘following’ and ‘supporting’ UWW to resolve Indian wrestling issues: Director of communication
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs AFG: India top with win vs Pakistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims
    AFP
  2. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: How Indian bowlers trapped Pakistan batters on a sluggish pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Travis Head returns to nets; hopes to join Australia World Cup squad this week
    PTI
  4. AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Cummins says Australia ‘desperate to turn it around’ after losses against India, South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. India vs Pakistan highlights, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Iyer hit fifties as IND beats PAK by seven wickets, moves top of points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emotional Pavon earns maiden triumph at Spanish Open
    AFP
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims
    AFP
  4. IOC ‘following’ and ‘supporting’ UWW to resolve Indian wrestling issues: Director of communication
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs AFG: India top with win vs Pakistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment