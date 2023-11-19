Australia beat India by six wickets to win its sixth ICC ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This was the first time India hosted the tournament entirely by itself.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Australia clinches sixth World title; presentation ceremony coming up
- IND vs AUS, World Cup final: Australia wins ICC World Cup 2023, beats India at home, live reactions
- Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024 after 2-2 draw with Bulgaria
- India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final: Travis Head declared Player of the Match
- Travis Head becomes fourth player to win Player of the Match in final, semifinal of same ODI World Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE