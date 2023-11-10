MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai breaks record of highest score by No.5 Afghanistan batter in ODIs

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai registered highest score by an Afghanistan number five batter during the ICC ODI World Cup against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 17:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai in action.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai in action. | Photo Credit: AP

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai registered highest score by an Afghanistan number five batter during the ICC ODI World Cup against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE | South Africa vs Afghanistan updates

The 23-year-old finished the innings unbeaten at 97 and helped his nation reach 244 at the end of the first innings. He eclipsed the record of 92 runs held by former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, which he scored against Scotland in 2018.

Afghanistan, which needed a win by at least 438 runs crashed out of the tournament after not being able to put on the required total. At the time of writing, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has 210 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets.

Top five scores by Afghanistan’s number five batters in ODIs:

Azmatullah Omarzai* - 97* off 107 balls vs South Africa in 2023

Mohammad Nabi - 92 off 82 balls vs Scotland in 2018

Asghar Afghan - 86 off 85 balls vs West Indies in 2019

Samiullah Shinwari - 82* off 68 balls vs U.A.E in 2014

Najibullah Zadran - 77 off 97 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2022

Azmatullah Omarzai /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

