ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

England will take on Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
England started its World Cup title defence on the wrong foot, crashing to a big defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.
But Jos Buttler’s side has bounced back with a win over Bangladesh and will look to add two more points against Afghanistan, a side it has never lost to in the format.
ENG vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
England and Afghanistan have faced each other only twice in ODIs, with both matches coming in the World Cup. Both in 2015 and 2019, England secured comprehensive wins, with Eoin Morgan’s rampage in 2019 being the highlight of their encounters.
ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup results
ENG vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG vs AFG ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Eoin Morgan (ENG)
|2
|148
|148.00
|208.45
|148
|Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|1
|90
|90.00
|90.90
|90
|Joe Root (ENG)
|1
|88
|88.00
|107.31
|88
MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs AFG ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Jofra Archer (ENG)
|1
|3
|5.20
|17.33
|3/52
|Adil Rashid
|1
|3
|6.60
|22.00
|3/66
|Gulabdin Naib
|1
|3
|6.80
|22.66
|3/68
