ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

ENG vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the England vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. 

Published : Oct 15, 2023 08:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup.
England’s Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith
infoIcon

England’s Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith

England will take on Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

England started its World Cup title defence on the wrong foot, crashing to a big defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

But Jos Buttler’s side has bounced back with a win over Bangladesh and will look to add two more points against Afghanistan, a side it has never lost to in the format.

ENG vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 2
England won: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: England won by 150 runs (Manchester, 2019)

England and Afghanistan have faced each other only twice in ODIs, with both matches coming in the World Cup. Both in 2015 and 2019, England secured comprehensive wins, with Eoin Morgan’s rampage in 2019 being the highlight of their encounters.

ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup results
2015 - England won by nine wickets (DLS) (Sydney)
2019 - England won by 150 runs (Manchester)
ENG vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (ENG) - 397/6 in 50 overs (Manchester, 2019)
Lowest score (ENG) - 101/1 in 18.1 overs (Sydney, 2015)
Highest score (AFG) - 247/8 in 50 overs (Manchester, 2019)
Lowest score (AFG) - 111/7 in 36.2 overs (Sydney, 2015)
Highest individual score (ENG) - Eoin Morgan - 148 (77) (Manchester, 2019)
Highest individual score (AFG) - Hashmatullah Shahidi 76 (100) (Manchester, 2019)
Best bowling figures (ENG) - Jofra Archer - 3/52 (Manchester, 2019)
Best bowling figures (AFG) - Gulabdin Naib - 3/68 (Manchester, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Eoin Morgan (ENG) 2 148 148.00 208.45 148
Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 1 90 90.00 90.90 90
Joe Root (ENG) 1 88 88.00 107.31 88

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Jofra Archer (ENG) 1 3 5.20 17.33 3/52
Adil Rashid 1 3 6.60 22.00 3/66
Gulabdin Naib 1 3 6.80 22.66 3/68

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England /

Afghanistan

