Languishing at the bottom of the points table, a lot rests on England’s match against Netherlands at the MCA Stadium on Pune if it hopes to make it to the Champions Trophy.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
ENG vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 6
England won: 6
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (2022)
ENG vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs NED: 498/4 in 50 overs (Amstelveen 2022)
NED (highest score) vs ENG: 292/6 in 50 overs (Nagpur 2011)
NED (lowest score) vs ENG: 142/9 in 50 overs (East London 2003)
ENG (highest individual score) vs NED: Jos Buttler 162*(70)
ENG (best bowling) vs NED: James Anderson 4/25 in 10 overs
NED (highest individual score) vs ENG: Ryan ten Doeschate 119 (110)
NED(best bowling) vs ENG: Dan van Bunge 3/16 in 3 overs
Latest on Sportstar
- The drama of Maxwell’s 201: Prevents hat-trick, survives LBW scare, dropped chance on way to one of ODI World Cup’s greatest centuries
- UEFA Champions League 2023: Sparkling Rafeael Leao hailed by Milan coach Pioli
- ENG vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Netherlands overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
- Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
- James Hillier: Realistic target for Paris 2024 is to get as many athletes into the final as possible
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE