ENG vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Netherlands overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

ENG vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats ahead of the England vs Netherlands match on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 11:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session.
England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session. | Photo Credit: .Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session. | Photo Credit: .Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Languishing at the bottom of the points table, a lot rests on England’s match against Netherlands at the MCA Stadium on Pune if it hopes to make it to the Champions Trophy.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

ENG vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 6
England won: 6
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (2022)
ENG vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs NED: 498/4 in 50 overs (Amstelveen 2022)
NED (highest score) vs ENG: 292/6 in 50 overs (Nagpur 2011)
NED (lowest score) vs ENG: 142/9 in 50 overs (East London 2003)
ENG (highest individual score) vs NED: Jos Buttler 162*(70)
ENG (best bowling) vs NED: James Anderson 4/25 in 10 overs
NED (highest individual score) vs ENG: Ryan ten Doeschate 119 (110)
NED(best bowling) vs ENG: Dan van Bunge 3/16 in 3 overs

