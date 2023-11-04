England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

A struggling England will take on Australia in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi international stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Australia will look to continue its form and post a dominant win in order to boost its net run rate, that will come into play for its knockout qualification.
Predicted playing 11s:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Squads
ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head
