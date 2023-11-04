MagazineBuy Print

England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs AUS predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

ENG vs AUS prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between England and Australia.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 07:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia's Adam Zampa in action.
Australia’s Adam Zampa in action. | Photo Credit: MONEY SHARMA




A struggling England will take on Australia in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi international stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Australia will look to continue its form and post a dominant win in order to boost its net run rate, that will come into play for its knockout qualification.

Predicted playing 11s:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG vs AUS - Dream 11 fantasy team
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: David Warner (VC), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Dawid Malan
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey
Bowlers: Adam Zampa (C), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid
Credits left: 12 | Team composition: ENG 5-6 AUS

Squads

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

