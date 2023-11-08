Languishing at the bottom of the points table, a lot rests on England’s match against Netherlands at the MCA Stadium on Pune for its bid to make it to the Champions Trophy.
When will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, November 8 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 be telecast?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.
Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NED match today?
- Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo
- FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women’s team to face New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B
- How Afghanistan’s rapid ascent in 2023 ODI World Cup came to be: A behind-the-scenes look
- James Hillier: Realistic target for Paris 2024 is to get as many athletes into the final as possible
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE