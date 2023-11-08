MagazineBuy Print

England vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NED match today?

ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for England vs Netherlands on November 8 in Pune.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 12:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes during a practice session.
Ben Stokes during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Ben Stokes during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Languishing at the bottom of the points table, a lot rests on England’s match against Netherlands at the MCA Stadium on Pune for its bid to make it to the Champions Trophy.

When will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, November 8 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 be telecast?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

