England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today

England faces New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The New Zealand camp will miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee while England could be without Ben Stokes who is suffering from a hip niggle.

ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match.

England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (vc), Jonny Bairstow Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Joe Root (c), Glen Phillips All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley Team Composition:ENG 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 13

ENG vs NZ squads

England squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham