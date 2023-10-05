England faces New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The New Zealand camp will miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee while England could be without Ben Stokes who is suffering from a hip niggle.
ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry
Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match.
England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
England vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023
ENG vs NZ squads
England squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey
New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
- ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
- England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
- UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE