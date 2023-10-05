MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today

ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of England vs New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 07:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Chris Woakes during a training session on Wednesday.
England’s Chris Woakes during a training session on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

England’s Chris Woakes during a training session on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

England faces New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The New Zealand camp will miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee while England could be without Ben Stokes who is suffering from a hip niggle.

ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match.

England  Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: Buttler backs England’s attacking approach in title defence in Indian conditions

New Zealand  Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (vc), Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Joe Root (c), Glen Phillips
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley
Team Composition:ENG 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 13

ENG vs NZ squads

England  squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

ALSO READ
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand happy to ‘fly under the radar’, says Latham

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

Related stories

Related Topics

England vs New Zealand /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record; England vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs NZ fantasy team match today
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment