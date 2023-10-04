World Cup 2023: England team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

While England’s awakening after the 2015 World Cup debacle was followed by a title win in the following edition, its Bazball revolution in Tests has informed a major change in its ODI squad. Jason Roy, England’s top scorer in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, lost his place to Harry Brook, pacesetter of the team’s frenetic tempo of late in Tests.

Despite Brook’s harrowing series against New Zealand, captain Jos Buttler values his ability to float anywhere in the top six of a line-up that runs as deep as No. 8 – where Moeen Ali is likely to be slotted.

Batters such as Joe Root and Liam Livingstone, who can bowl handy overs, and the return of Ben Stokes, who struck a blinding 182 after coming out of retirement, lend the defending champion this depth. England is the fastest scoring team across phases since 2019 and clarity of role and approach has been its hallmark.

Dawid Malan, set to open with Jonny Bairstow, had a prolific series against the Kiwis and has bought into the philosophy, and Root will be vital to England’s hopes of being true to it in spin-friendly conditions. England has largely maintained the 2019 title-winning core, barring Roy, Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer, in whose place Mark Wood, subject to fitness, will spearhead the attack. With Sam Curran and Chris Woakes possibly completing the pace trio, the batting is further bolstered.

The plethora of all-rounders also allows England to field Adil Rashid on turning tracks without significantly impacting the team balance.

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Root

Root will be vital to England’s hopes of being true to its aggressive approach in spin-friendly conditions. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Root in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s 4 39 9.75 60.93 29 0/0

Moeen Ali

Moeen, at No. 8, will lend depth to the English batting line-up. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Moeen in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Runs Strike Rate Wkts. Bowl. Avg. Econ. 9 209 101.95 11 31.36 5.71

PREDICTION

England should make it to the final, especially considering its recent performances in white-ball cricket. Its attacking approach with the bat is likely to take many teams by surprise, including host India, and it has variety in the bowling department to go the distance.

England in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Won Lost Tied No Result Win% 12 7 4 0 1 58.33