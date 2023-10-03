World Cup 2023: South Africa team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

South Africa’s performance in its recent series win against Australia provided a glimpse of the side’s approach going into the World Cup.
The Proteas have a deep and experienced batting line-up, with batters capable of lifting the side to huge totals. Over the last four years, only English batters have gone at a faster clip than South Africans in ODIs.
Skipper Temba Bavuma and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock are expected to kickstart the proceedings up top. In Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa has a stable, yet destructive middle-order.
Among batters to have scored more than 1000 runs in the last four years in ODIs, only six have a strike rate greater than 100, of which three are South Africans — Klaasen, Markram and Miller.
South Africa’s strength extends to its bowling unit, which is pillared by pace sensation Kagiso Rabada, who is equally proficient with the new ball and at the death. There is also Lungi Ngidi and young gun Gerald Coetzee, who was a surprise pick in the squad. Fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen will act as the bridge between the bowling and batting unit.
But Anrich Nortje’s presence will be sorely missed, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.
KEY PLAYERS
Heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen in ODIs in 2023
|Mat.
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|100s/50s
|11
|527
|58.55
|151.43
|174
|2/1
Kagiso Rabada
Rabada in ODIs in 2023
|Mat.
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Bowl. Avg.
|Best
|Bowl. SR
|5
|9
|5.63
|27.44
|3/41
|29.2
PREDICTION
South Africa should make it to the semifinal, considering how explosive its batting unit is. One thing that can hold it back will be its spin bowling unit, with Tabraiz Shamsi’s tendency to leak runs a major drawback.
South Africa in ODIs in 2023
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|66.66
SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
