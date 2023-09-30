MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Preview: The Aussies boast of a roster packed with all-rounders that could reduce their dependence on specialists, especially in the bowling department.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 14:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Australia, led by Pat Cummins, has ‘big game’ hunters and should be in the final of the World Cup.
Australia, led by Pat Cummins, has 'big game' hunters and should be in the final of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, has ‘big game’ hunters and should be in the final of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia has adopted a top-heavy strategy, aiming to maintain strong batting until No. 8, provided the team composition allows for it. While it expects high-scoring games on Indian pitches, it is also prepared for spin-friendly conditions, particularly in matches against India (Chennai), Sri Lanka (Lucknow), and South Africa (Lucknow).

The squad emphasises flexibility, avoiding a fixed approach or starting XI. This is reflected in the presence of numerous all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell. If Stoinis and Marsh can contribute with the ball upfront, Australia can reduce its reliance on specialist seamers. The absence of the left-arm tweaker, Ashton Agar, is a concern, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa seems to be the only wicket-taking spinner at the moment. It means Maxwell will be the second spinner. 

Australia has decided to carry opener Travis Head through the first half of the tournament despite his broken hand. While Marsh opened with David Warner during the India series, Australia could also consider elevating Green up the batting order. Green struggled in the middle-order against India but found success as an opening batter for Mumbai Indians in his first-ever IPL (Indian Premier League) appearance earlier this year.

KEY PLAYERS

David Warner

David Warner has struck at an astonishing strike rate in ODIs in 2023.
David Warner has struck at an astonishing strike rate in ODIs in 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU
lightbox-info

David Warner has struck at an astonishing strike rate in ODIs in 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Warner in ODIs in 2023

Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
9 390 43.33 119.26 106 1/4

Mitchell Marsh

If Marsh can contribute with the ball as much as he does with the bat, Australia can reduce its dependence on specialist seamers.
If Marsh can contribute with the ball as much as he does with the bat, Australia can reduce its dependence on specialist seamers. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU
lightbox-info

If Marsh can contribute with the ball as much as he does with the bat, Australia can reduce its dependence on specialist seamers. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Marsh in ODIs in 2023

Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
10 417 46.33 121.57 96 0/4

PREDICTION

Australia has ‘big game’ hunters and will be in the final. Who will join it is a hard choice to make but it would certainly be interesting, and make for a great match, if it is England. That said, Andrew McDonald’s side has had a lacklustre build-up to the tournament. It lost five successive ODIs and its death-overs economy this year stands at over 9 - the worst for any team. Australia will be hoping Mitchell Starc’s return provides some relief.

Australia in ODIs in 2023

Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Win%
11 5 6 0 0 45.45
AUSTRALIA SQUAD
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

