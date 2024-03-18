MagazineBuy Print

Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked

Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of its players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 23:27 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fenerbahce’s Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig match.
Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig match. | Photo Credit: AP
Fenerbahce’s Ismail Yuksek holds a flare thrown by Trabzonspor supporters from the stand during the Turkish Super Lig match. | Photo Credit: AP

Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of its players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.

READ | Defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury, Bremer called up

The agenda points include evaluation of the actions to be taken following the incident “including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Super Lig”, a club statement read.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incident earlier on Monday, saying violence in the Turkish Super Lig is “unacceptable”.

Fenerbahce are second in the standings on 79 points from 30 games, two points behind Galatasaray and 30 clear of third-placed Trabzonspor.

Related Topics

Turkish Super Lig /

Fenerbahce

