ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings 

India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad will also stage the tournament opener on October 5 between England and New Zealand, the teams that contested the thrilling tied final in 2019. They had previously clashed in the opener of the 1996 World Cup, also held in Ahmedabad. India is set to open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later.

FIXTURE DATE VENUE England vs New Zealand October 5 Ahmedabad Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 October 6 Hyderabad Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 7 Dharamsala South Africa vs Qualifier 2 October 7 Delhi India vs Australia October 8 Chennai New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 October 9 Hyderabad England vs Bangladesh October 10 Dharamsala India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 October 12 Hyderabad Australia vs South Africa October 13 Lucknow England vs Afghanistan October 14 Delhi New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 14 Chennai India vs Pakistan October 15 Ahmedabad Australia vs Qualifier 2 October 16 Lucknow South Africa vs Qualifier 1 October 17 Dharamsala New Zealand vs Afghanistan October 18 Chennai India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune Australia vs Pakistan October 20 Bengaluru England vs South Africa October 21 Mumbai

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 October 21 Lucknow India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala Pakistan vs Afghanistan October 23 Chennai South Africa vs Bangladesh October 24 Mumbai Australia vs Qualifier 1 October 25 Delhi England vs Qualifier 2 October 26 Bengaluru Pakistan vs South Africa October 27 Chennai Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh October 28 Kolkata Australia vs New Zealand October 28 Dharamsala India vs England October 29 Lucknow Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 October 30 Pune Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 31 Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa November 1 Pune India vs Qualifier 2 November 2 Mumbai Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan November 3 Lucknow England vs Australia November 4 Ahmedabad New Zealand vs Pakistan November 4 Bengaluru India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 November 6 Delhi Australia vs Afghanistan November 7 Mumbai England vs Qualifier 1 November 8 Pune New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 November 9 Bengaluru South Africa vs Afghanistan November 10 Ahmedabad India vs Qualifier 1 November 11 Bengaluru England vs Pakistan November 12 Kolkata Australia vs Bangladesh November 12 Pune Semifinal 1 November 15 Mumbai Semifinal 2 November 16 Kolkata Final November 19 Ahmedabad

Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa.