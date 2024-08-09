Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified

- August 09, 2024 23:59Women’s Heptathlon - 800m
Sveva Gerevini of Italy gets a Personal Best of 2:08.84 to win Heat 1 of the Women’s Heptathlon. Auriana Lazraq-Khlass registers a PB to finish second with 2:09.45.
- August 09, 2024 23:58Men’s Triple Jump
Spain’s Jordan Diaz Fortun jumps to the top of the standings with a 17.86m jump, ahead of Portugal’s Pichado (17.79).
- August 09, 2024 23:56Women’s Heptathlon - 800m
The final of the Women’s Heptathlon is set to get underway. Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium leads Katarina Thompson-Johnson of Great Britain, 5924 - 5803.
- August 09, 2024 23:47Men’s Triple Jump
Almir Dos Santos of Brazil is the first participant in the Men’s Triple Jump final, he manages a distance of 16.41 which is immediately bettered by Fabrice Zhango (BUR) and Pedro Pichardo (POR).
- August 09, 2024 23:45Women’s Shot Put
New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche leads the pack after a 19.58 throw in her second attempt. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye is second with a 19.55m throw.
- August 09, 2024 23:38Women’s 400m final - Paulinho wins gold with OR!
Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulinho wins the gold in the women’s 400m final with an Olympic Record a time of 48.17.
Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain wins silver with a Season Best of 48.53 with Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland winning bronze in 48.98.
Amber Anning of Team GB sets a new National Record of 49.29 to finish fifth.
- August 09, 2024 23:21Men’s 4x100m relay - Canada wins gold!
Canada wins the men’s 4x100m relay!! Andre De Grasse in the anchor leg seals the win! A season best time of 37.50.
South Africa registers an Area Record to bag silver with 37.57 with Great Britain winning bronze with 37.61.
The flimsy baton exchange from the USA results in a disqualification! They are disqualified under rule TR24.7 [passing the baton outside the takeover zone (early / late takeover)]
- August 09, 2024 23:16Men’s 4x100m relay
World Record - 36.84; Jamaica in London 2012
Olympic Record - 36.84; Jamaica in London 2012
Season Best: 37.40 (USA)
- August 09, 2024 23:12Women’s Shot Put
Jaida Ross of the USA is the first competitor of the event. She throws a 19.28 to get things underway.
- August 09, 2024 23:11Women’s Shot Put
World Record - 22.63; Natalia Lisovskaya (URS) in 1987
Olympic Record - 22.41; Ilona Slupianek (GER) in 1980
- August 09, 2024 23:05Athletics: USA wins gold in 4x100m relay!
USA registers a Season Best of 41.78 to win gold in the women’s 4x100m relay. The team comprising of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson defend their medal from Tokyo.
Great Britain wins silver with a time of 41.85 with Germany winning bronze with 41.97.
Split times USA - Jefferson (11.46); Terry (9.98); Thomas (10.25); Richardson (10.09)
- August 09, 2024 22:50Can Tebogo guide them to another medal?
- August 09, 2024 22:35Women’s 4x100m final
World Record - 40.82; USA in London 2012
Olympic Record - 40.82; USA in London 2012
Season Best - 41.55; Great Britain
- August 09, 2024 21:50Medal events today
Women’s 4x100m relay final
Women’s Shot Put final
Men’s 4x100m relay final
Women’s 400m final
Men’s Triple jump final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m (final event)
Women’s 10,000m final
Men’s 400m hurdles final
- August 09, 2024 21:39Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Athletics events of Day 14 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and results from the events in store today.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs France, Paris 2024 Olympics final: How many gold medal games have gone to penalty shootout?
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman dedicates medal to parents and India after winning bronze in wrestling
- France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 3-4 ESP; Camello Perez scores in extra time
- Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE