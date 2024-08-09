MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified

Athletics Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Catch all the updates and results from all the athletics events from Day 14, Friday, August 9, 2024 at Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Updated : Aug 10, 2024 00:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the athletics events from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024 held at the Stade de France on August 9, Friday.

  • August 09, 2024 23:59
    Women’s Heptathlon - 800m

    Sveva Gerevini of Italy gets a Personal Best of 2:08.84 to win Heat 1 of the Women’s Heptathlon. Auriana Lazraq-Khlass registers a PB to finish second with 2:09.45. 

  • August 09, 2024 23:58
    Men’s Triple Jump

    Spain’s Jordan Diaz Fortun jumps to the top of the standings with a 17.86m jump, ahead of Portugal’s Pichado (17.79).

  • August 09, 2024 23:56
    Women’s Heptathlon - 800m

    The final of the Women’s Heptathlon is set to get underway. Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium leads Katarina Thompson-Johnson of Great Britain, 5924 - 5803. 

  • August 09, 2024 23:47
    Men’s Triple Jump

    Almir Dos Santos of Brazil is the first participant in the Men’s Triple Jump final, he manages a distance of 16.41 which is immediately bettered by Fabrice Zhango (BUR) and Pedro Pichardo (POR).

  • August 09, 2024 23:45
    Women’s Shot Put

    New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche leads the pack after a 19.58 throw in her second attempt. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye is second with a 19.55m throw.

  • August 09, 2024 23:38
    Women’s 400m final - Paulinho wins gold with OR!

    Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulinho wins the gold in the women’s 400m final with an Olympic Record a time of 48.17.

    Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain wins silver with a Season Best of 48.53 with Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland winning bronze in 48.98. 

    Amber Anning of Team GB sets a new National Record of 49.29 to finish fifth. 

  • August 09, 2024 23:21
    Men’s 4x100m relay - Canada wins gold!

    Canada wins the men’s 4x100m relay!! Andre De Grasse in the anchor leg seals the win! A season best time of 37.50.

    South Africa registers an Area Record to bag silver with 37.57 with Great Britain winning bronze with 37.61. 

    The flimsy baton exchange from the USA results in a disqualification! They are disqualified under rule TR24.7 [passing the baton outside the takeover zone (early / late takeover)]

  • August 09, 2024 23:16
    Men’s 4x100m relay

    World Record - 36.84; Jamaica in London 2012

    Olympic Record - 36.84; Jamaica in London 2012

    Season Best: 37.40 (USA)

  • August 09, 2024 23:12
    Women’s Shot Put

    Jaida Ross of the USA is the first competitor of the event. She throws a 19.28 to get things underway. 

  • August 09, 2024 23:11
    Women’s Shot Put

    World Record - 22.63; Natalia Lisovskaya (URS) in 1987

    Olympic Record - 22.41; Ilona Slupianek (GER) in 1980

  • August 09, 2024 23:05
    Athletics: USA wins gold in 4x100m relay!

    USA registers a Season Best of 41.78 to win gold in the women’s 4x100m relay. The team comprising of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson defend their medal from Tokyo. 

    Great Britain wins silver with a time of 41.85 with Germany winning bronze with 41.97. 

    Split times USA - Jefferson (11.46); Terry (9.98); Thomas (10.25); Richardson (10.09)

  • August 09, 2024 22:50
    Can Tebogo guide them to another medal?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Botswana declares half-day holiday to mark first-ever gold medal

    The president of Botswana declared Friday afternoon a public holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo taking the country’s first Olympic gold medal by winning the 200-metres sprint in Paris on Thursday.

  • August 09, 2024 22:35
    Women’s 4x100m final

    World Record - 40.82; USA in London 2012 

    Olympic Record - 40.82; USA in London 2012 

    Season Best - 41.55; Great Britain

  • August 09, 2024 22:10
    Holloway finally gets his gold!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Grant Holloway’s ‘career Grand Slam is officially complete’

    Having placed him in the club of some great hurdlers after winning the Olympic title with 12.99, new 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway is a relieved man.

  • August 09, 2024 21:50
    Medal events today

    Women’s 4x100m relay final

    Women’s Shot Put final

    Men’s 4x100m relay final

    Women’s 400m final

    Men’s Triple jump final

    Women’s Heptathlon 800m (final event)

    Women’s 10,000m final

    Men’s 400m hurdles final

  • August 09, 2024 21:39
    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Athletics events of Day 14 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and results from the events in store today. 

Related Topics

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Karsten Warholm /

Sha'Carri Richardson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs France, Paris 2024 Olympics final: How many gold medal games have gone to penalty shootout?
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman dedicates medal to parents and India after winning bronze in wrestling
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 3-4 ESP; Camello Perez scores in extra time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman dedicates medal to parents and India after winning bronze in wrestling
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Aman Sehrawat becomes youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: De Grasse anchors Canada to men’s 4x100m relay gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was the USA men’s team disqualified from the 4x100m relay final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs France, Paris 2024 Olympics final: How many gold medal games have gone to penalty shootout?
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs France, Paris 2024 Olympics final: How many gold medal games have gone to penalty shootout?
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman dedicates medal to parents and India after winning bronze in wrestling
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 3-4 ESP; Camello Perez scores in extra time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment