Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics; Day 14: Sha’Carri helps US win women’s 4x100 relay gold; Men’s team disqualified

August 09, 2024 23:38

Women’s 400m final - Paulinho wins gold with OR!

Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulinho wins the gold in the women’s 400m final with an Olympic Record a time of 48.17.

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain wins silver with a Season Best of 48.53 with Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland winning bronze in 48.98.

Amber Anning of Team GB sets a new National Record of 49.29 to finish fifth.