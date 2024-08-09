MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Aman Sehrawat becomes youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal

At 21 years and 24 days, Aman also became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal at the Summer Games.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 23:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico.
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ de Mars to win a bronze medal on Friday.

At 21 years and 24 days, Aman also became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal at the Summer Games.

Earlier, shuttler PV Sindhu held the record to her name. Her silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 came when she was 21 years 1 month and 14 days old.

Before Aman, the youngest Indian man to win an Olympic medal was boxer Vijender Singh, who at 22 years 9 months and 24 days won the men’s middleweight bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Neeraj Chopra is India’s youngest individual gold medallist, having won his Javelin gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 at the age of 23 years, 7 months and 14 days.

Shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is India’s oldest Olympic Individual medallist. The shotgun shooting double trap silver medal at Athens 2004 Olympics came when he was 34 years 6 months and 19 days old.

YOUNGEST INDIAN TO WIN INDIVIDUAL OLYMPIC MEDAL
Aman Sehrawat - 21 years & 24 days (Bronze Medal, Wrestling - Paris 2024 Olympics)
PV Sindhu - 21 years, 1 month & 14 days (Silver Medal, Badminton - Rio 2016 Olympics)
Vijender Singh - 22 years, 9 months & 24 days (Bronze Medal, Boxing - Beijing 2008 Olympics)
Neeraj Chopra - 23 years, 7 months & 14 days (Gold Medal, Athletics - Tokyo 2021 Olympics)

