World Cup 2023: Bangladesh team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Preview: Bangladesh enters another World Cup campaign without having shed the giant-killer tag and with a core that has been a constant since 2007.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 17:03 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Captain Shakib’s all-round ability will be vital to Bangladesh’s campaign.
Injuries to key players and rotation of personnel have prevented Bangladesh from fielding a full-strength team ahead of the World Cup. As much as the return of Najmul Hossain Shanto lends stability to the top-order, Bangladesh will miss the experience of Tamim Iqbal.

The Tigers lost only one ODI series at home between 2015 and 2022, but defeats against England, Afghanistan and New Zealand this year have punctured the aura of invincibility. The slump can largely be attributed to a brittle batting line-up, that still largely revolves around 2007 World Cup campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The middle-order is often forced to restrain itself in the wake of a top-order collapse and an impending long tail when the team opts for a bowling cover. Amidst that pressure, Towhid Hridoy has emerged as a calming influence with a higher gear.

All-rounders Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib will be vital as they offer batting depth and ensure the team’s bowling resources are not hamstrung. 

Despite its traditional reliance on spinners, Bangladesh has had an awakening in the fast-bowling department, which includes the pace of Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud and the variations and bounce offered by left-armers Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

KEY PLAYERS

Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy has emerged as a calming influence in the middle-order.
Hridoy in ODIs in 2023

Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
17 518 37.00 86.33 92 0/5

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Miraz offers batting depth and also ensures the team’s bowling resources are not hamstrung. 
Miraz in ODIs in 2023

Mat Runs Strike Rate Wkts. Bowl. Avg. Econ.
15 290 75.71 12 38.66 5.15

PREDICTION

Bangladesh enters another World Cup campaign without having shed the giant-killer tag and with a core that has been a constant since 2007. Its over-reliance on this nucleus will see Bangladesh reduced to little more than a side capable of pulling off the odd upset, particularly at venues where spin holds sway. 

Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Win%
20 8 9 0 3 40.00
BANGLADESH SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

