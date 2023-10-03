World Cup 2023: Bangladesh team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

Injuries to key players and rotation of personnel have prevented Bangladesh from fielding a full-strength team ahead of the World Cup. As much as the return of Najmul Hossain Shanto lends stability to the top-order, Bangladesh will miss the experience of Tamim Iqbal.
The Tigers lost only one ODI series at home between 2015 and 2022, but defeats against England, Afghanistan and New Zealand this year have punctured the aura of invincibility. The slump can largely be attributed to a brittle batting line-up, that still largely revolves around 2007 World Cup campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.
The middle-order is often forced to restrain itself in the wake of a top-order collapse and an impending long tail when the team opts for a bowling cover. Amidst that pressure, Towhid Hridoy has emerged as a calming influence with a higher gear.
All-rounders Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib will be vital as they offer batting depth and ensure the team’s bowling resources are not hamstrung.
Despite its traditional reliance on spinners, Bangladesh has had an awakening in the fast-bowling department, which includes the pace of Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud and the variations and bounce offered by left-armers Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.
KEY PLAYERS
Towhid Hridoy
Hridoy in ODIs in 2023
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|100s/50s
|17
|518
|37.00
|86.33
|92
|0/5
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Miraz in ODIs in 2023
|Mat
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Wkts.
|Bowl. Avg.
|Econ.
|15
|290
|75.71
|12
|38.66
|5.15
PREDICTION
Bangladesh enters another World Cup campaign without having shed the giant-killer tag and with a core that has been a constant since 2007. Its over-reliance on this nucleus will see Bangladesh reduced to little more than a side capable of pulling off the odd upset, particularly at venues where spin holds sway.
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|20
|8
|9
|0
|3
|40.00
BANGLADESH SQUAD
