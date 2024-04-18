The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Friday, with the 12th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
INDIAN ROUND 12 SCHEDULE
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
- Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
COLOURS
All the Indians in action in round 12 will be operating with black pieces.
ROUND 12 OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja
Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D
Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie
Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru
Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi
