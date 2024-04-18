The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Friday, with the 12th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 11

INDIAN ROUND 12 SCHEDULE

Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

COLOURS

All the Indians in action in round 12 will be operating with black pieces.

ROUND 12 OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R Women’s Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi