Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery; Sabalenka also advances

The World No. 3 won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery in two hours and 26 minutes

Published : Apr 18, 2024 07:38 IST , STUTTGART - 2 MINS READ

AP
Coco Gauff reacts after her victory against Sachia Vickery.
Coco Gauff reacts after her victory against Sachia Vickery. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff reacts after her victory against Sachia Vickery. | Photo Credit: AP

Coco Gauff battled her way to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Wednesday with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery.

The 134th-ranked Vickery created 19 break points but could only convert seven of them against the World No. 3 in the second round. Gauff had 15 double faults in the match, but rallied from 4-2 down in the final set before winning in 2 hours, 26 minutes with her first match point.

Gauff, who received a first-round bye at the clay-court tournament, awaits the winner between No. 7 Zheng Qinwen and Marta Kostyuk.

Kostyuk earlier overcame former champion Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in their first-round match. The Ukrainian twice served for the match in the second set only for Siegemund, who won the Stuttgart tournament in 2017, to take it to the third.

In the other second-round match Wednesday, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced when Paula Badosa retired at 3-3 in the third set with an apparent leg injury. Badosa had a medical timeout while leading at 5-4 in the second set and returned with strapping on her left leg.

“I feel so bad for her… I don’t have any emotions right now, I’m not happy, I’m not sad,” said Sabalenka, who advanced 7-6 (4), 4-6, 3-3, retired.

Emma Raducanu powered to a 6-2, 6-1 win over former top-ranked player Angelique Kerber in a first-round meeting of two players with wild cards for the draw. The 2021 U.S. Open champion goes on to meet Linda Noskova in the second round.

Ons Jabeur also had to fight hard to prevail in a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia. Jabeur was down a break in both the second and third sets before winning.

The Tunisian player next faces Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Related Topics

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Emma Raducanu /

Ons Jabeur /

WTA /

Angelique Kerber

