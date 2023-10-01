MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: Pakistan team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Preview: The team heads into the tournament with a pack of unsettled cards, riding thin on the prowess of a few lead characters.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 21:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Lalith Kalidas
Babar Azam will have to bring his inimitable best to take his side deep into the tournament. 
Babar Azam will have to bring his inimitable best to take his side deep into the tournament.  | Photo Credit: AP
Babar Azam will have to bring his inimitable best to take his side deep into the tournament.  | Photo Credit: AP

It was all a cruise for Pakistan in the preparatory marathon for the World Cup until it dropped momentum in the most inopportune lap. A harrowing Asia Cup campaign has dampened the fire in the engine room, exposed certain chinks and also broken down a few bodies. Pakistan’s overreliance on the top-order means captain Babar Azam will have to bring his inimitable best to take his side deep into the tournament. 

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

While a wavering Fakhar Zaman could make way for Abdullah Shafique up top with Imam-ul-Haq, Babar remains the most vital piece, shepherding a mercurial middle-order alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

In Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Pakistan had the most enviable pace attack in readiness for the tournament. However, with an untimely shoulder injury sidelining Naseem indefinitely, Pakistan enters yet another World Cup with uncertainties reeking through the ranks. Its spin closet wears a woeful look after its lead spinner Shadab Khan was blunted on tacky Sri Lankan pitches. 

While Iftikhar Ahmed can chip in with his crafty off-spin besides his batting muscle in the lower-order, Pakistan heads into the tournament with a pack of unsettled cards, riding thin on the prowess of a few lead characters.

KEY PLAYERS

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi will lead the most enviable pace attack in the tournament. 
Shaheen Afridi will lead the most enviable pace attack in the tournament.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Shaheen in ODIs in 2023

Mat Wickets Econ. Bowl Avg. Best Bowl SR
12 24 5.30 22.04 4/35 24.9

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar can chip in with his crafty off-spin besides his batting muscle in the lower-order.
Iftikhar can chip in with his crafty off-spin besides his batting muscle in the lower-order. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iftikhar in ODIs in 2023

Mat Runs Strike Rate Wkts Bowl Avg. Econ.
9 348 114.09 4 41.75 6.77

PREDICTION

Pakistan has been jostling with India and Australia for the No. 1 ranking in ODIs this year, but Babar’s men look far from a settled unit. As unpredictable as it can be, Pakistan will start the World Cup playing catch-up for a semifinal spot and probably finish just below the top four.

Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Win%
16 10 5 0 1 62.5
PAKISTAN SQUAD
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

