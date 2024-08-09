France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA v ESP men’s football final kicks off

- August 09, 2024 21:376’
Mateta drives down the left wing. But he can’t get past Spanish right-back Pages. Spain gets the ball away, for now. France keeps the attacks coming.
- August 09, 2024 21:323’
France puts the Spanish defence under some early pressure. Skipper Lacazette leading the way with some precise passing and high-intent dribbles.
- August 09, 2024 21:30Final Begins!
Spain in its lime yellow kits while France in its traditional blue colours.
- August 09, 2024 21:02Success story already for France!
- August 09, 2024 20:52Spain coach ahead of the final!
- August 09, 2024 20:38France coach Thierry Henry!
“This event is special because (in our sport) you don’t think about finishing second or third, or winning a medal. So our story is a success -- let’s make it better,”
- August 09, 2024 20:20Spain playing 11 - No changes
Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill, Juan Miranda, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pablo Barrios, Abel Ruiz (captain), Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez, Aimar Oroz, Sergio Gomez.
- August 09, 2024 20:20France playing 11
Guillaume Restes, Castello Lukeba, Adrien Truffert, Loic Bade, Kiliann Sildillia, Manu Kone, Michael Olise, Alexandre Lacazette (captain), Enzo Millot, Joris Chotard, Jean-Philippe Mateta.
- August 09, 2024 20:18Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?
Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra-time to win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the joint-second-most successful team in the Olympics.
It was its second gold medal in the Games, making it the fourth country to have two gold medals, after Argentina, Soviet Union and Argentina.
- August 09, 2024 20:14Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Paris Olympics men’s football final between France and Spain
