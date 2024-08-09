MagazineBuy Print

France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA v ESP men’s football final kicks off

FRA vs ESP, Paris 2024: Follow for all live score updates from the men’s football final between France and Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics happening on Friday.

Updated : Aug 09, 2024 21:37 IST

Team Sportstar
France's forward #07 Michael Olise, France's midfielder #12 Enzo Millot, France's midfielder #06 Manu Kone, France's defender #05 Kiliann Sildillia, France's defender #02 Castello Lukeba, France's defender #04 Loic Bade, France's midfielder #13 Joris Chotard, France's defender #03 Adrien Truffert France's forward #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta, France's goalkeeper #16 Guillaume Restes and France's forward #10 Alexandre Lacazette line up before the men's quarter-final football match between France and Argentina during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP)
France's forward #07 Michael Olise, France's midfielder #12 Enzo Millot, France's midfielder #06 Manu Kone, France's defender #05 Kiliann Sildillia, France's defender #02 Castello Lukeba, France's defender #04 Loic Bade, France's midfielder #13 Joris Chotard, France's defender #03 Adrien Truffert France's forward #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta, France's goalkeeper #16 Guillaume Restes and France's forward #10 Alexandre Lacazette line up before the men's quarter-final football match between France and Argentina during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP) | Photo Credit: PHILIPPE LOPEZ
lightbox-info

France's forward #07 Michael Olise, France's midfielder #12 Enzo Millot, France's midfielder #06 Manu Kone, France's defender #05 Kiliann Sildillia, France's defender #02 Castello Lukeba, France's defender #04 Loic Bade, France's midfielder #13 Joris Chotard, France's defender #03 Adrien Truffert France's forward #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta, France's goalkeeper #16 Guillaume Restes and France's forward #10 Alexandre Lacazette line up before the men's quarter-final football match between France and Argentina during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP) | Photo Credit: PHILIPPE LOPEZ

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the men’s football final between France and Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics happening on Friday. 

  • August 09, 2024 21:37
    6’

    Mateta drives down the left wing. But he can’t get past Spanish right-back Pages. Spain gets the ball away, for now. France keeps the attacks coming. 

  • August 09, 2024 21:32
    3’

    France puts the Spanish defence under some early pressure. Skipper Lacazette leading the way with some precise passing and high-intent dribbles. 

  • August 09, 2024 21:30
    Final Begins!

    Spain in its lime yellow kits while France in its traditional blue colours. 

  • August 09, 2024 21:16
    Bronze medal match report!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Morocco beats Egypt 6-0 to win bronze in men’s football event

    Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men’s football tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.

  • August 09, 2024 21:02
    Success story already for France!

    Paris Olympics 2024: France’s story already a success, says an emotional Henry

    Whether France claim its first Olympic football title since 1984 or not, the side’s run to the final against Spain will still be considered a success, coach Thierry Henry said on Thursday.

  • August 09, 2024 20:52
    Spain coach ahead of the final!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain hopes to cap dominant performances with Olympic gold over host France

    In-form Spain believes it can end a 32-year wait for an Olympic gold in men’s football when it faces host France in Friday’s final at the Parc des Princes.

  • August 09, 2024 20:38
    France coach Thierry Henry!

    “This event is special because (in our sport) you don’t think about finishing second or third, or winning a medal. So our story is a success -- let’s make it better,” 

  • August 09, 2024 20:29
    40 year duck to break!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?

    Hosts France will take on Spain in the final of the men’s football event of the Paris Olympics on Friday at the Parc des Princes.

  • August 09, 2024 20:20
    Spain playing 11 - No changes

    Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill, Juan Miranda, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pablo Barrios, Abel Ruiz (captain), Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez, Aimar Oroz, Sergio Gomez.

  • August 09, 2024 20:20
    France playing 11

    Guillaume Restes, Castello Lukeba, Adrien Truffert, Loic Bade, Kiliann Sildillia, Manu Kone, Michael Olise, Alexandre Lacazette (captain), Enzo Millot, Joris Chotard, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  • August 09, 2024 20:18
    Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?

    Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra-time to win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the joint-second-most successful team in the Olympics.

    It was its second gold medal in the Games, making it the fourth country to have two gold medals, after Argentina, Soviet Union and Argentina.

  • August 09, 2024 20:14
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Paris Olympics men’s football final between France and Spain

