Spain and France played in the men’s football gold medal match in Paris 2024 Olympics and the match went onto extra-time.
There have only been two instances when an Olympic football final has gone to penalties. In 2000 Olympics final in Sydney, Spain had to settle for a silver after losing to Cameroon on penalties.
A brace by Fermin Lopez and a brilliant free-kick by Alex Baena saw Spain lead the gold medal game but France scored a stoppage time penalty to equalise in the dying embers of the first 90.
Spain scored a goal in the first-half of extra time to ensure the match gets over at the end of extra-time.
Times Olympic gold medal final match has gone to penalty shootout:
- 2000 - Cameroon beat Spain 5-3 on penalties.
- 2016 - Brazil beat Germany 5-4 on penalties.
