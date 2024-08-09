Spain and France played in the men’s football gold medal match in Paris 2024 Olympics and the match went onto extra-time.

There have only been two instances when an Olympic football final has gone to penalties. In 2000 Olympics final in Sydney, Spain had to settle for a silver after losing to Cameroon on penalties.

A brace by Fermin Lopez and a brilliant free-kick by Alex Baena saw Spain lead the gold medal game but France scored a stoppage time penalty to equalise in the dying embers of the first 90.

Spain scored a goal in the first-half of extra time to ensure the match gets over at the end of extra-time.

