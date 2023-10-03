World Cup 2023: Netherlands team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction

For the Netherlands, at the World Cup, the prize lies in participation. Having found its way to the quadrennial event after toppling two-time champion West Indies in the Qualifiers, the going will get even tougher for the Dutch in India.

Their hopes will hinge a lot on their batting line-up, led by skipper and wicket-keeper Scott Edwards, who has been the side’s top-scorer over the last three years.

Adding heft to the batting unit will be opener Vikramjit Singh, who top-scored for the side in the World Cup Qualifiers, and Indian-born middle-order batter Teja Nidamanuru, who scored a whirlwind century against West Indies.

The presence of capable all-rounders like Logan van Beek — who is also the side’s top wicket-taker over the last three years — Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe, who returns to the side after missing the Qualifiers, provides the Dutch team with some much-needed balance at both ends.

The Netherlands’ bowling unit though will be significantly weakened by the absence of the left-arm pacer Fred Klaassen, who misses out due to a stress fracture.

The Dutch bowling will also be hampered by the lack of quality in their spin department.. Over the last three years, their spinners have picked just 66 wickets, at a whopping average of 53.43.

KEY PLAYERS

Logan van Beek

Logan van Beek is the side’s top wicket-taker over the last three years. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

van Beek in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Runs Strike Rate Wkts. Bowl. Avg. Econ. 8 75 98.68 12 30.16 5.00

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is a capable all-rounder and a lot will depend on him. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

de Leede in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Runs Strike Rate Wkts. Bowl. Avg. Econ. 7 285 101.06 15 22.13 5.65

PREDICTION

It is highly unlikely that the Netherlands will make it to the semifinals. But the Dutch side has the potential to upset a few apple carts on the way.

Netherlands in ODIs in 2023

Mat. Won Lost Tied No Result Win% 13 5 7 1 0 38.46