UTT 2024: Filling in for Sreeja Akula, Nithyashree Mani makes a name for herself with Jaipur Patriots

Jaipur Patriots, following a 6-9 loss to Goa Challengers in its debut fixture, had to face a star-studded U-Mumba in its next tie in Ultimate Table Tennis.

When the time came, the tide turned and the Patriots started their evening on a positive note as Cho Seungmin secured a 3-0 win in a men’s singles match. Suthasini Sawettabut followed it up with a thrilling win against Spain’s Maria Xiao.

However, consecutive losses in the next two games brought Mumba back into the equation, as the overall scoreline read 7-5 in favour of the Patriots.

The odds were stacked against the Patriots before the final match of the evening between local girl Nithyashree Mani and Sutirtha Mukherjee. But Nithyashree maintained her composure throughout, found openings constantly, and walked away with a 2-1 win to ensure the Patriots earned their maiden win.

“I didn’t come in expecting anything. I just wanted to give my best and fight for each and every point. The management trusted and picked me in the team, and I wanted to repay their faith,” she said after the win.

The 21-year-old was immune to the pressure of facing a daunting opponent in Sutirtha and played a free-flowing game. She also used her feet to perfection to get into position quickly for an aggressive counter.

“I didn’t face any pressure before my match. In fact, I think she (Sutirtha) would’ve been under tremendous pressure because of how we performed as a team. I was able to feel that, and I wanted to capitalise on it. That’s why I shifted gears and played aggressively,” said Nithyashree.

Chennai: U Mumba TT's Sutirtha Mukherjee plays a shot during the TIE 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 between U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi T.T.C., in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_24_2024_000213B) | Photo Credit: PTI

Her teammates and support staff were on their feet, cheering for each point Nithyashree collected. They even had words of encouragement while things didn’t go her way. “The team environment is really good, and for the next 15 days, we’re going to be like a family. We’ve got to trust each other. And no matter how down someone feels, they know that the others have got their back,” she said.

Nithyashree further added that the team thrives on positivity and felt that good vibes are a two-way stream.

“I was animated while playing because I wanted to give a positive vibe to my dugout as well. I think the way I celebrated each point made them cheer for me that much louder. So the energy is mutual,” the Patriots’ paddler said.

Nithyashree wasn’t on the radar of the Patriots initially. They had built the team around top-seeded Sreeja Akula during the draft earlier this year.

However, Sreeja had to pull out of the competition at the last moment, as she was advised to rest after sustaining a stress fracture. This paved the way for Nithyashree to get into the side as Sreeja’s replacement.

Nithyashree understands that she is not a like-for-like replacement for someone like Sreeja, who is currently ranked 21st in the world. She said, “If you are roped in as a replacement player, people don’t expect much from you. In my case, I replaced one of India’s best players, Sreeja Akula. Obviously, I can’t fill her place in the team, but I always try to give my best for the team, and I think I’ve done pretty well so far.”

“When they first approached me, I was a bit nervous because I had other plans in mind. But I think that’s how life works, and I’m glad it happened,” Nithyashree added.

After an initial hiccup, Nithyashree’s side has picked up a well-deserved win. But with much tougher ties on the horizon, she will hope to keep delivering and ensure her side doesn’t miss Sreeja’s services.