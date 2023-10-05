MagazineBuy Print

Live

England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 26/0 (5) Bairstow, Malan build start vs NZ; latest updates

ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow all the latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the England vs New Zealand World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Oct 05, 2023 14:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Dawid Malan in action.
Dawid Malan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Dawid Malan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • October 05, 2023 14:20
    4
    5th over

    Boult sprays one wide outside the off-stump and Malan thwacks it over backward point for FOUR, lightning quick!

  • October 05, 2023 14:16
    4
    ENG 21/0 in 4 overs

    Henry continues to keep Malan in check. Another outswinger whizzes past the blade. Malan attempts to step out and shuffle but Henry continues to keep impressive control over his line to cramp up the batter. Half-tracker from Henry and Malan crunches the ball through extra cover for FOUR. Henry shortens his length and rushes the ball past Malan’’s horizontal bat. Width on offer and Malan leads the ball down to third for a single.

  • October 05, 2023 14:12
    ENG 16/0 in 3 overs

    Boult swings one in from length and Bairstow quickly taps it back down the ground. Fuller ball and Bairstow pushes it towards mid-off and sets off on a quick single. Boult tucks one in and Malan flicks the ball through mid-wicket for two runs. Boult overpitches and Malan creams the ball towards cover and finds only a single.

  • October 05, 2023 14:06
    ENG 12/0 in 2 overs

    Matt Henry into the attack.

    LOUD APPEAL first ball as Henry swings one into Malan who shuffles across for a flick and misses. The ball thuds into the pad but umpire Dharmasena signals height. New Zealand reviews and loses it as the replays suggest that the ball is missing the wickets. Brilliant delivery yet again from Henry as he pushes the ball past the outside-edge to Latham this time, beaten! Beaten again. Henry continues to shape the ball late and he gets another to move away from length past Malan’s bat to the keeper. Room outside the off-stump this time and Malan drives the ball straight to point. Another straight delivery and Malan taps it towards the point fielder, no run. Maiden for Henry.

  • October 05, 2023 14:00
    6
    ENG 12/0 in 1 over

    Trent Boult up with the new ball. Jonny Bairstow to face the first ball of this World Cup.

    A hint of shape from length and Bairstow taps the ball back towards Boult. Angling in and straying to the pads and Bairstow nonchalantly flicks the second ball through square-leg for SIX! Straighter this time and Bairstow works the ball towards mid-on for a single. Malan’s off the mark with a single. A touch outside the off-stump and Bairstow gently pushes the ball down the ground for FOUR. Conway attempts a slide but his knee digs into the pitch but he manages to avoid a serious injury.

  • October 05, 2023 13:58
    Game on

    The Kiwis take the field as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan walk out for England.

  • October 05, 2023 13:53
    National anthems time

    The players walk out for the national anthems. However, it’s disappointing to see deserted stands across the stadium. Sachin Tendulkar, the ambassador of the World Cup, walks out to join match referee Javagal Srinath in the field.

  • October 05, 2023 13:40
  • October 05, 2023 13:35
    Playing XIs

    England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

    New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

  • October 05, 2023 13:27
    TOSS coming up

    TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl

    Latham: Going to have a bowl. Looks a reasonably good surface. Hopefully later on it gets better to bat. Preparation has been great. Guys came together from different parts of the world a week ago. Unfortunately Kane’s not quite ready yet. Ferguson has got a bit of a niggle. Sodhi, Kane, Southee all miss out.

    Buttler: Would’ve bowled first as well. Looks a really good wicket. Preparation has been okay. Had a good series against NZ at home. Very proud of the achievement four years ago. Ben’s going to miss this game. Has a niggle with his hip. Guys missing out are Atkinson, Topley, Willey and Stokes.

    Jos Buttler and Tom Latham are out in the middle.

  • October 05, 2023 13:26
    Ben Stokes limbering up

    Live visuals show Stokes limbering up. Still looks a bit ginger and we’re still unsure if he is going to make the XI. Looks likely that he would not play today as he is being guided by a physio to a few exercises.

  • October 05, 2023 13:15
    Venue guide | Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium - Fan Manual, things to do in Gujarat city

  • October 05, 2023 13:12
    When England and New Zealand met in Ahmedabad in the 1996 WC opener

    ICC World Cup 2023: What happened when England met New Zealand in 1996 WC opener in Ahmedabad?

    ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand have previously met twice in the opening match of an ODI World Cup in 1983 (Oval, London) and the 1996 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

  • October 05, 2023 13:11
    Buttler backs England's attacking approach in title defence

    England skipper Jos Buttler backed his side’s attacking approach to hold it in good stead in Indian conditions as it tries to defend the 50-over World Cup crown.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Buttler backs England’s attacking approach in title defence in Indian conditions

    England skipper Jos Buttler backed his side’s attacking approach to hold it in good stead in Indian conditions as it tries to defend the 50-over World Cup crown.

  • October 05, 2023 13:10
    ENG VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP

    Matches played: 10

    England won: 4

    New Zealand won: 5

    Tied: 1

    Last result: Match tied

    Last five results: ENG won - 1; NZ won - 3; Tied - 1

  • October 05, 2023 13:08
    England vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023

    Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (vc), Jonny Bairstow

    Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Joe Root (c), Glen Phillips

    All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra

    Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley

    Team Composition: ENG 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 13

  • October 05, 2023 13:08
    ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players

    ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament

    England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan head into the 2023 ODI World Cup with squads of varying ages. England is the oldest, while Afghanistan is the youngest.

  • October 05, 2023 13:07
    Who will win ODI World Cup 2023?

    Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

    ICC World Cup 2023 Predictor: Here is a look at the top three factors that have historically determined the winner of cricket’s biggest prize. Take a look at the stats and numbers to make a calculated prediction.

  • October 05, 2023 12:47
    Match Preview

    The days when the ODI World Cup represented the pinnacle of the sport, the highest form of cricket, are long gone. Now, it is a snapshot of where the game stands.

    This World Cup opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, pits the world’s deepest batting lineup, reflecting modernity, against a side with a philosophy rooted in a can-do attitude.

    For England, New Zealand has joined Australia as the most determined competitor. Sans the political and historic subtexts in the sport, it offers, in many ways, a more wholesome, less fraught rivalry than its Ashes rival.

    Chastised for getting caught in a defensive mindset at the 2015 World Cup, on its first outing since, England took on New Zealand and amassed 408, smashing 38 fours and a record 14 sixes. Joe Root made a hundred, and Jos Buttler scored 129 off 77 balls. It was with this game that the Three Lions decided to wed their new-found pragmatism to the players’ panache.

    England is currently sweating on all-rounder Ben Stokes’ fitness as he is nursing a hip niggle. Harry Brook could bat at No. 4 if Stokes is sidelined. England’s middle-order boasts a cluster of left-handers, but Liam Livingstone and Brook can provide variety. Employing off-cutters during the middle-overs could be an effective strategy against the right-hand/left-hand combination. READ MORE

  • October 05, 2023 12:46
    Will Ben Stokes make the XI today?

    ODI World Cup 2023: England’s Stokes doubtful for opener against New Zealand with hip injury

    Defending champion England and the Black Caps will begin the 10-nation, 45-day showpiece tournament at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity stadium on Thursday.

  • October 05, 2023 12:42
  • October 05, 2023 12:39
  • October 05, 2023 12:36
    Meanwhile, here's the latest from the Asian Games

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: Women’s compound archery final underway; PV Sindhu suffers quarterfinal exit; Streaming info

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 05, 2023 12:25
    ENG vs NZ Squads

    NEW ZEALAND

    Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

    ENGLAND

    Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

  • October 05, 2023 12:23
    ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023 live streaming info

    When will ENG vs NZ World Cup match be played?

    The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 5.

    What time will ENG vs NZ World Cup match begin?

    The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs NZ World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs NZ World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.


