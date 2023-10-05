England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 26/0 (5) Bairstow, Malan build start vs NZ; latest updates

- October 05, 2023 14:2045th over
Boult sprays one wide outside the off-stump and Malan thwacks it over backward point for FOUR, lightning quick!
- October 05, 2023 14:164ENG 21/0 in 4 overs
Henry continues to keep Malan in check. Another outswinger whizzes past the blade. Malan attempts to step out and shuffle but Henry continues to keep impressive control over his line to cramp up the batter. Half-tracker from Henry and Malan crunches the ball through extra cover for FOUR. Henry shortens his length and rushes the ball past Malan’’s horizontal bat. Width on offer and Malan leads the ball down to third for a single.
- October 05, 2023 14:12ENG 16/0 in 3 overs
Boult swings one in from length and Bairstow quickly taps it back down the ground. Fuller ball and Bairstow pushes it towards mid-off and sets off on a quick single. Boult tucks one in and Malan flicks the ball through mid-wicket for two runs. Boult overpitches and Malan creams the ball towards cover and finds only a single.
- October 05, 2023 14:06ENG 12/0 in 2 overs
Matt Henry into the attack.
LOUD APPEAL first ball as Henry swings one into Malan who shuffles across for a flick and misses. The ball thuds into the pad but umpire Dharmasena signals height. New Zealand reviews and loses it as the replays suggest that the ball is missing the wickets. Brilliant delivery yet again from Henry as he pushes the ball past the outside-edge to Latham this time, beaten! Beaten again. Henry continues to shape the ball late and he gets another to move away from length past Malan’s bat to the keeper. Room outside the off-stump this time and Malan drives the ball straight to point. Another straight delivery and Malan taps it towards the point fielder, no run. Maiden for Henry.
- October 05, 2023 14:006ENG 12/0 in 1 over
Trent Boult up with the new ball. Jonny Bairstow to face the first ball of this World Cup.
A hint of shape from length and Bairstow taps the ball back towards Boult. Angling in and straying to the pads and Bairstow nonchalantly flicks the second ball through square-leg for SIX! Straighter this time and Bairstow works the ball towards mid-on for a single. Malan’s off the mark with a single. A touch outside the off-stump and Bairstow gently pushes the ball down the ground for FOUR. Conway attempts a slide but his knee digs into the pitch but he manages to avoid a serious injury.
- October 05, 2023 13:58Game on
The Kiwis take the field as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan walk out for England.
- October 05, 2023 13:53National anthems time
The players walk out for the national anthems. However, it’s disappointing to see deserted stands across the stadium. Sachin Tendulkar, the ambassador of the World Cup, walks out to join match referee Javagal Srinath in the field.
- October 05, 2023 13:35Playing XIs
England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
- October 05, 2023 13:27TOSS coming up
TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl
Latham: Going to have a bowl. Looks a reasonably good surface. Hopefully later on it gets better to bat. Preparation has been great. Guys came together from different parts of the world a week ago. Unfortunately Kane’s not quite ready yet. Ferguson has got a bit of a niggle. Sodhi, Kane, Southee all miss out.
Buttler: Would’ve bowled first as well. Looks a really good wicket. Preparation has been okay. Had a good series against NZ at home. Very proud of the achievement four years ago. Ben’s going to miss this game. Has a niggle with his hip. Guys missing out are Atkinson, Topley, Willey and Stokes.
Jos Buttler and Tom Latham are out in the middle.
- October 05, 2023 13:26Ben Stokes limbering up
Live visuals show Stokes limbering up. Still looks a bit ginger and we’re still unsure if he is going to make the XI. Looks likely that he would not play today as he is being guided by a physio to a few exercises.
England skipper Jos Buttler backed his side’s attacking approach to hold it in good stead in Indian conditions as it tries to defend the 50-over World Cup crown.
- October 05, 2023 13:10ENG VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
Matches played: 10
England won: 4
New Zealand won: 5
Tied: 1
Last result: Match tied
Last five results: ENG won - 1; NZ won - 3; Tied - 1
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway (vc), Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Joe Root (c), Glen Phillips
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley
Team Composition: ENG 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 13
- October 05, 2023 12:47Match Preview
The days when the ODI World Cup represented the pinnacle of the sport, the highest form of cricket, are long gone. Now, it is a snapshot of where the game stands.
This World Cup opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, pits the world’s deepest batting lineup, reflecting modernity, against a side with a philosophy rooted in a can-do attitude.
For England, New Zealand has joined Australia as the most determined competitor. Sans the political and historic subtexts in the sport, it offers, in many ways, a more wholesome, less fraught rivalry than its Ashes rival.
Chastised for getting caught in a defensive mindset at the 2015 World Cup, on its first outing since, England took on New Zealand and amassed 408, smashing 38 fours and a record 14 sixes. Joe Root made a hundred, and Jos Buttler scored 129 off 77 balls. It was with this game that the Three Lions decided to wed their new-found pragmatism to the players’ panache.
England is currently sweating on all-rounder Ben Stokes’ fitness as he is nursing a hip niggle. Harry Brook could bat at No. 4 if Stokes is sidelined. England’s middle-order boasts a cluster of left-handers, but Liam Livingstone and Brook can provide variety. Employing off-cutters during the middle-overs could be an effective strategy against the right-hand/left-hand combination. READ MORE
- October 05, 2023 12:46Will Ben Stokes make the XI today?
- October 05, 2023 12:25ENG vs NZ Squads
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey
- October 05, 2023 12:23ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023 live streaming info
When will ENG vs NZ World Cup match be played?
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 5.
What time will ENG vs NZ World Cup match begin?
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs NZ World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs NZ World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
