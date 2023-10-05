England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 26/0 (5) Bairstow, Malan build start vs NZ; latest updates

Match Preview

The days when the ODI World Cup represented the pinnacle of the sport, the highest form of cricket, are long gone. Now, it is a snapshot of where the game stands.

This World Cup opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, pits the world’s deepest batting lineup, reflecting modernity, against a side with a philosophy rooted in a can-do attitude.

For England, New Zealand has joined Australia as the most determined competitor. Sans the political and historic subtexts in the sport, it offers, in many ways, a more wholesome, less fraught rivalry than its Ashes rival.

Chastised for getting caught in a defensive mindset at the 2015 World Cup, on its first outing since, England took on New Zealand and amassed 408, smashing 38 fours and a record 14 sixes. Joe Root made a hundred, and Jos Buttler scored 129 off 77 balls. It was with this game that the Three Lions decided to wed their new-found pragmatism to the players’ panache.

England is currently sweating on all-rounder Ben Stokes' fitness as he is nursing a hip niggle. Harry Brook could bat at No. 4 if Stokes is sidelined. England's middle-order boasts a cluster of left-handers, but Liam Livingstone and Brook can provide variety. Employing off-cutters during the middle-overs could be an effective strategy against the right-hand/left-hand combination.