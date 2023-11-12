Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top

India cruised to 410/4 in its World Cup match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday to record its second-highest World Cup total.
Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul hit hundreds while Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to power India to the record total.
Overall, this was the fifth-highest score in the 50-over tournament. India’s best in the competition is 413/5 against Bermuda in the 2007 edition.
South Africa holds the record for the highest score in a World Cup match - 428/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in 2023.
Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|South Africa
|428/5 (50)
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2023
|Australia
|417/7 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|India
|413/5 (50)
|Bermuda
|Port of Spain
|2007
|South Africa
|411/4 (50)
|Ireland
|Canberra
|2015
|India
|410/4 (50)
|Netherlands
|Bengaluru
|2023
|South Africa
|408/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Sydney
|2015
|New Zealand
|401/6 (50)
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|2023
|South Africa
|399/7 (50)
|England
|Mumbai
|2023
|Australia
|399/8 (50)
|Netherlands
|Delhi
|2023
|Sri Lanka
|398/5 (50)
|Kenya
|Kandy
|1996
|England
|397/6 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Manchester
|2019
|New Zealand
|393/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Wellington
|2015
