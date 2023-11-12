Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top

India cruised to 410/4 in its World Cup match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday to record its second-highest World Cup total.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul hit hundreds while Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to power India to the record total.

Overall, this was the fifth-highest score in the 50-over tournament. India’s best in the competition is 413/5 against Bermuda in the 2007 edition.

South Africa holds the record for the highest score in a World Cup match - 428/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals

Team Score Opposition Venue Year South Africa 428/5 (50) Sri Lanka Delhi 2023 Australia 417/7 (50) Afghanistan Perth 2015 India 413/5 (50) Bermuda Port of Spain 2007 South Africa 411/4 (50) Ireland Canberra 2015 India 410/4 (50) Netherlands Bengaluru 2023 South Africa 408/5 (50) West Indies Sydney 2015 New Zealand 401/6 (50) Pakistan Bengaluru 2023 South Africa 399/7 (50) England Mumbai 2023 Australia 399/8 (50) Netherlands Delhi 2023 Sri Lanka 398/5 (50) Kenya Kandy 1996 England 397/6 (50) Afghanistan Manchester 2019 New Zealand 393/5 (50) West Indies Wellington 2015