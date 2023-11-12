MagazineBuy Print

Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top

South Africa holds the record for the highest score in a World Cup match - 428/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 17:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after reaching his century.
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer celebrates after reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India cruised to 410/4 in its World Cup match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday to record its second-highest World Cup total.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul hit hundreds while Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to power India to the record total.

Overall, this was the fifth-highest score in the 50-over tournament. India’s best in the competition is 413/5 against Bermuda in the 2007 edition.

South Africa holds the record for the highest score in a World Cup match - 428/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals

Team Score Opposition Venue Year
South Africa 428/5 (50) Sri Lanka Delhi 2023
Australia 417/7 (50) Afghanistan Perth 2015
India 413/5 (50) Bermuda Port of Spain 2007
South Africa 411/4 (50) Ireland Canberra 2015
India 410/4 (50) Netherlands Bengaluru 2023
South Africa 408/5 (50) West Indies Sydney 2015
New Zealand 401/6 (50) Pakistan Bengaluru 2023
South Africa 399/7 (50) England Mumbai 2023
Australia 399/8 (50) Netherlands Delhi 2023
Sri Lanka 398/5 (50) Kenya Kandy 1996
England 397/6 (50) Afghanistan Manchester 2019
New Zealand 393/5 (50) West Indies Wellington 2015

ICC World Cup 2023

