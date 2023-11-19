IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final interrupted by pitch invader

In a security breach during the World Cup final, a pitch invader - donning a white tee and red shorts - walked up to Virat Kohli and tried hugging him before he was apprehended by security authorities at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The incident happened during the 14th over of India’s innings, when the invader, whose identity could not be confirmed at the time of publishing this story, crossed the fence and ran towards Kohli.

He wore the Palestine flag as a mask and had a clear message on his shirt, ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’.

Initially, he patted Kohli on the back and tried hugging the Indian batter, but was shooed away before security personnel rushed to the scene.

This, however, is not the first case of pitch invasion in this edition of the tournament. When India and Australia squared off at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in a league game last month, social media influencer and serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo, was apprehended by security authorities.

Jarvis entered the ground wearing India colours before the start of the match and was escorted by security personnel, following which the ICC banned him from attending further matches in the World Cup. He was later deported.

The incident raises questions on how he managed to access the VIP area and breach multiple security layers to enter the field of play.